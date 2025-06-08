Arsenal close in on deal to bolster scouting team under Andrea Berta

Arsenal are on the verge of hiring highly-rated talent spotter Matteo Tognozzi, as the club continues to reshape its recruitment structure following the arrival of Andrea Berta.

The former Juventus head of recruitment is expected to join Arsenal’s senior scouting team this summer, bringing with him a wealth of experience identifying young stars across Europe. Tognozzi will work under Berta and play a key role in Arsenal’s long-term talent strategy, with an eye on the 2025–26 season and beyond.

Juventus success outweighs Granada setback

Tognozzi most recently held the role of sporting director at Granada, but his short stint there ended in dismissal earlier this year. Despite that setback, Arsenal appear unfazed. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks are progressing well, and Tognozzi’s appointment is expected to be confirmed soon.

The 38-year-old made his name during a five-year spell at Juventus, where he unearthed standout talents such as Dean Huijsen, Matias Soule, and Kenan Yildiz. His time in Turin saw him build a reputation as one of Europe’s most forward-thinking scouts, particularly adept at identifying future stars before they hit the mainstream radar.

Arsenal’s youth-first strategy continues

Tognozzi’s potential arrival reflects Arsenal’s continued commitment to investing in youth and potential, rather than relying solely on proven names. Since Edu Gasper’s departure, the club has shifted its sporting strategy under Berta, who is now building a recruitment team capable of identifying the next generation of elite players.

Arsenal will hope Tognozzi can replicate his Juventus success in North London. In the modern market, discovering top talent early not only improves the squad, it also makes sound financial sense, with the potential for huge resale value.

The deal has yet to be finalised, but Just Arsenal will keep you updated as soon as it’s official.

Benjamin Kenneth

