Arsenal close in on Kurzawa transfer but will we have to wait?

So it looks like Arsenal have nearly concluded a deal for the PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa, according to the latest report in France Football, who are absolutely convinced that the left-back will be at Arsenal next summer.
The report said: “FF, meanwhile, learned that negotiations between the player and Arsenal are very advanced, to the point that the two sides have agreed on a 5-year contract. Kurzawa, free in June, would leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, even if he still has to find an arrangement on the amount of his signing bonus.
“Mikel Arteta repeated his desire to see him evolve with the Gunners, a mark of appreciated trust. Barring an accident, the 27-year-old left back, who has also refused Inter Milan, will be an Arsenal player.”
So it would appear that the French international has apparently agreed a pre-contract with Arsenal to join in the summer, but with the Gunners desperately short in the left-back department, it would be very advantageous if we could persuade PSG to allow him to leave now for a reasonable fee for the last six months of his contract.
This deal has apparently been arranged by his new agency Sports Invest led by Kia Joorabchian, who now has less than two weeks to broker a deal for Kurzawa’s immediate arrival.
Kurzawa has won numerous trophies in France and he could be a real challenger to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac next season.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
We already two LBs, Tierney is the present n future once he gets over all these unfortunate injuries. If the club wants to buy them buy a RB because AMN is not RB n bellerin is really poor.
at the end of this season Kolasinac will have 1 year left in his contract
He may leave for free if he doesnt sign a new deal
Where is resource and kev, I quite looked forward to hearing from these guys about transfers as they got it right on more than a few occasions.
Anyway I hope arsenal give arteta a couple hundred million in the summer. Let’s be honest only auba would make it into the 1st team of the top teams around the world. Arsenal need some serious investment. From a business point of view I dont understand why we havent done this. Arsenal was the biggest brand behind man utd but is slowly slipped away. I still believe 2 seasons winning and challenging for premier league or champions league would put us back on the map and generate millions. Our brand is only second to man utd but no youngsters want to support losing clubs. The amount if chelsea and city fans and now even spurs fans over the past 10 years is incredible. Its always been liverpool utd and arsenal with the majority of fans. But lack of investment has seen this diminish. Players like pogba pay for them selves in tshirt sales easily within a year. Invest in big names and you get the rewards. I don’t think arteta will do the job unless he is given atleast 200m to invest in the summer
liverfool is invincible this season
🤮🥺
So, as expected, we won’t be getting him in this window, but in the summer.