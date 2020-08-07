Arsenal close in on new Aubameyang deal after making him a promise

The Telegraph claims that Arsenal is closing in on a new deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker has been the Gunners most trusted goal-getter since he joined the club in 2018.

The club has been sweating over handing him a new deal for some time now as he entered the final year of his current deal with them.

He topped the scoring charts in the Premier League for the 2018/2019 season and only missed out on another Golden Boot in the just-concluded campaign by a goal.

The club has had to deal with him being linked with moves to other top sides like Barcelona and Inter Milan, but they remained confident that he will sign a new deal and that seems to have paid off.

The report claims that he has verbally committed to signing a new three-year deal with them that will see him earn £250,000 -per-week and other bonuses.

It adds that the striker held talks with the club and they promised him that they have the money to back Mikel Arteta in the next transfer window and he expects them to keep their promises.

Arteta will be happy to keep the striker who single-handedly won his team the FA Cup this season after scoring the goals in the semifinal and final.