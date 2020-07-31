Arsenal close in on Portuguese teenager, they may not need to pay his release clause

Arsenal is closing in the signing Joelson Fernandes and the Gunners are set to pay less than his release clause, according to reports.

The 17-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for the Gunners in recent weeks as Mikel Arteta looks to add some top youth players to his team.

The Gunners have been linked with him for some time now and Sun Sport claims that they have set up a meeting with his camp as they seek to complete his transfer.

He signed a new deal with Sporting Lisbon last year, however, he is ignoring a new deal from them as his representatives and the club cannot agree on the increase of his release clause.

The Portuguese side has been looking to get him on a new deal, but they are struggling and as his current deal expires in 2022, they might sell him for as low as £18 million to avoid losing him for free at the end of his current deal.

Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe from Lille last summer as they look to add some wingers to their team.

The emergence of Bukayo Saka and Reiss Nelson has also offered Arteta some options on the wing, however, the Spaniard may still want to add an impressive youngster like Joelson to his team as well.