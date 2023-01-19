Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a move to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton this month, with personal terms already claimed to have been agreed.

The Gunners missed out on a move to sign Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month, and we still await our first signing since the window opened.

We may not have to wait too long for our club to announce a new addition however with Fabrizio Romano claiming that we are closing in on a deal to sign Trossard on a permanent deal, with the Seagull’s in-form star claimed to have agreed terms with our club.

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal have opened talks to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton, negotiations are advanced with official bid ready for permanent move. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Personal terms already agreed — talks will continue to get deal done soon. pic.twitter.com/WgiCtz1jG1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2023

Earlier this week there were reports that Chelsea were interested in the Belgian forward, and it could well be that we could now snipe their target. I’m a fan of the 28 year-old, who I think could be a great option to play at CF or in the wider roles with a number of fixtures still to play out this term. He is enjoying his best season in the Premier League, and he could well be the ideal signing to help us in our bid to win our first title in 20 years.

Do you rate Trossard as one who could improve our chances of lifting this season’s PL title?

Patrick

