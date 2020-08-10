Arsenal close in on Willian as he reportedly undergoes medical

Arsenal is closing in on landing former Chelsea winger, Willian on a free transfer, according to the Mail citing the Standard.

The Brazilian has been on the radar of Arsenal after it emerged that he will not be signing a new Chelsea deal.

The Blues had wanted to keep him for the next two seasons, but the Brazilian was insistent on getting a three-year deal.

He made that demand known to them early on from negotiations with the club, and after several attempts to get him to change his mind, he remained steadfast.

The Gunners have now moved ahead of his other suitors in the race to land the winger.

Arsenal has reportedly agreed to his demands and they are prepared to confirm his transfer as soon as possible.

In a move that appears to have drawn them closer to landing him, the report in the Standard claims that he has now undergone his medical with the Gunners.

He was arguably Chelsea’s best player during the Premier League restart, yet his performances were not enough to convince Chelsea to agree to his demands.

Willian will hopefully be the first of many top signings that will come through the door at Arsenal, and fans will be keen to see the next player that joins Mikel Arteta’s revolution ahead of next season.