Arsenal close to signing Zinchenko as Pep Guardiola gives green light

Arsenal have made some pretty good signings this summer, and if we can two more of our top targets it would be the icing on the cake. One of these may be Youri Tielemans and the other could be Oleksandr Zinchenko, and both of them are guaranteed to improve Arteta’s squad massively.

It is only recently that the new rumours over Zinchenko have resurfaced after Lisandro Martinez decided to go to Manchester United, but it appears that things are progressing nicely as Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Pep Guardiola has apparently given the green light for the Ukranian to leave the Etihad, leaving the door open for Arsenal to make an official bid.

Romano Tweeted just now….

Manchester City internal decision: Oleksandr Zinchenko can leave the club, Arsenal are prepared to submit an official proposal. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC Nathan Aké stays at the club after talk with Guardiola despite personal terms agreed with Chelsea. #MCFC Chelsea, still working on Kimpembé. pic.twitter.com/Hk6nGOyyAF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

This is great news as far as I am concerned, especially if we can get the deal completed quickly and integrate him into the first team before the season proper starts. Hopefully Zinchenko’s previous association with both Jesus and Arteta will help speed up the deal…

And now the Telegraph journalist Sam Dean is saying it is practically a done deal with a price of around 30m GBP….

Get in you Arsenal!!!!!

