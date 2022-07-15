Arsenal close to signing Zinchenko as Pep Guardiola gives green light

Arsenal have made some pretty good signings this summer, and if we can two more of our top targets it would be the icing on the cake. One of these may be Youri Tielemans and the other could be Oleksandr Zinchenko, and both of them are guaranteed to improve Arteta’s squad massively.
It is only recently that the new rumours over Zinchenko have resurfaced after Lisandro Martinez decided to go to Manchester United, but it appears that things are progressing nicely as Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Pep Guardiola has apparently given the green light for the Ukranian to leave the Etihad, leaving the door open for Arsenal to make an official bid.
Romano Tweeted just now….
Manchester City internal decision: Oleksandr Zinchenko can leave the club, Arsenal are prepared to submit an official proposal. 🚨🇺🇦 #AFC
Nathan Aké stays at the club after talk with Guardiola despite personal terms agreed with Chelsea. #MCFC
Chelsea, still working on Kimpembé. pic.twitter.com/Hk6nGOyyAF
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022
This is great news as far as I am concerned, especially if we can get the deal completed quickly and integrate him into the first team before the season proper starts. Hopefully Zinchenko’s previous association with both Jesus and Arteta will help speed up the deal…
And now the Telegraph journalist Sam Dean is saying it is practically a done deal with a price of around 30m GBP….
Get in you Arsenal!!!!!
————————————————————-
Well well,
AL things looking like the Arteta – Edu relationship is moving into the right direction from transfer Angle, what is left now is how Arteta make use of all this quality signings coz come December and we are no where Top or close to the Top in terms of points not table then trouble looms
YAY! It seems to me that the Arteta connection is proving more useful than Edu! But of course eventually there won’t be any more City players to buy.
You have to admire Pep – he’s probably the only EPL manager happy to sell to other EPL clubs. Now THAT’S confidence in your team’s ability!
I hope we land him but Chelsea are also interested in him.
It’s good if Arsenal get Zinchenko, because he understand English premier league well
But Chelsea is out of the del
finally a straight forward deal….. we HOPE. watch our first bid get rejected. always takes 4 bids for us to sign any player lol
zinchenko is a good player it arsenal harry for the deal before the start of season he come as back up 4 tierney tavarres will send off on loan.
gnabry or diaby as a winger zinchenko as lb paqueta as midfielder then challenge for title.
Pls, what’s up with omari Hutchinson?? How true is the news of him being close to joining Chelsit?
I honestly don’t understand us anymore 🥺
Being an avid follower of Omari Hutchinson since he was 12 and being one of his biggest supporter and believer that he’ll make it big with us. I’m unhappy to see the kid leave, but if at his his he’s already showing such disloyalty for the badge and places money above his career with us then good luck to him.
It seems he’s turned tail and ran from the competition and immense talent in our academy to go to Chelsea’s where he can be the big fish in the pond, afterall they survived relegation by luck.
Good luck to him.
We’ll have more kids to come through
This is a deal i look forward to. Zinchenko is a quality player. we are bringing in players with great character. He can play as a Left back and in the midfield as well.
Good job Arteta.
Gnarby has extended his contract at Bayern Munich.
An alternative to Gnarby should be Reis Nelson. I watched him play at PSV last season. I see something in him. he can still develop further to be a top player.
The central midfield is key. We need 2 players more. Tielemans and Neves.
I think Zinchenko is looking to get his chances as a midfielder, something we can offer at Arsenal.
Would be a good replacement for Xhaka and Zinchenko would improve our midfield for sure.