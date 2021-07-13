Arsenal close to agreeing contract extension with yet another prodigy

Arsenal youngster Kido Taylor-Hart is close to penning fresh terms at the Emirates Stadium, according to The Athletic.

The 18-year-old, who turns 19 in September is believed to have agreed on a three-year deal with Arsenal. Just a few months back, nerves were starting to kick in as highly regarded players such as Folarin Balogun, Arthur Okonkwo and Taylor-Hart himself were out of contract in the summer.

However, Arsenal have tied down the trio which comes as a huge boost for the club. While Balogun and Okonkwo are expected to be in and around the first team picture next season, Taylor-Hart will be expected to continue his development with the club’s reserve team. A season on-loan somewhere else isn’t out of the picture too.

Kido Taylor-Hart trained with Arsenal U23s today. pic.twitter.com/h2mvQ0JW8s — Jeorge Bird (@jeorgebird) July 8, 2021

The Englishman has been one of the standout players for the Arsenal’s youth team in the recent past. In his 43 appearances for the Gunners’ youth teams, he has an impressive 17 goal involvements.

Taylor-Hart has also made a single appearance for England’s U17 side and would be hoping for more involvement with Arsenal’s first team as well as for his country in the coming years.

The English winger usually operates from the left-wing but is very versatile. He has been deployed as an attacking midfielder, right winger and even as a central midfielder.

The Arsenal future based on players that Edu and Arteta have secured: Saka 19 ✅

Martinelli 19✅

Balogun 20 ✅

Tierney 24 ✅

Okonkwo 20 ✅

Tavares 21 ✅

Lokonga 21 ✅ next:

Smith Rowe 20 ✔️

Taylor Hart 18✔️

Miguel Azeez 18✔️ considered:

Willock, Nelson, Nketiah, Saliba#afc pic.twitter.com/brhqewxBVi — A Fan With a Gun (@afanwithagun) July 10, 2021

It is currently unclear whether Taylor-Hart will travel with the first team for their preseason tour to Scotland, where they will play against Hibernian on July 13 and Rangers on July 17, especially as the Under-23s also play a friendly against Bournemouth Under-21s on July 17.

However, he will have hopes of making his first-team debut soon as Arsenal are short in numbers on the wing. Bukayo Saka’s involvement in the Euros means he will be handed extra time off, while Gabriel Martinelli will fly off to Tokyo for the Olympic Games.

With the future of Reiss Nelson and Willian up in the air, Taylor-Hart will at least expect himself to be on the fringes of the first team. If he isn’t this season, then he definitely will be in the next!

Yash Bisht