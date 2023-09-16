Arsenal close to agreeing new £200,000-a-week deal for key player

Arsenal is on the verge of finalising a new contract with Martin Odegaard as part of their efforts to secure their captain’s long-term commitment to the club.

Odegaard’s contributions have played a significant role in positioning Arsenal as a contender in the Premier League, and he has proven to be a trustworthy asset for the team.

The Gunners have recently extended contracts for key players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba. Now, Odegaard is next in line for a new contract, and according to a report from Football Insider, the Norwegian midfielder is close to reaching an agreement that would see him earn over £200,000 per week.

This substantial salary would place him among the top earners at the club, underlining his vital importance to the team. Odegaard currently holds the captain’s armband, a testament to his significance to Arsenal, and it is expected that the new deal will be officially announced in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is a terrific player for us and will get better, so we must keep him happy at all costs, knowing he is a player we can trust to do well for us now and in the future.

The Norwegian wants to be a part of our success story and we only have to play our role to make that happen.

