Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal close to agreeing new £200,000-a-week deal for key player

Arsenal is on the verge of finalising a new contract with Martin Odegaard as part of their efforts to secure their captain’s long-term commitment to the club.

Odegaard’s contributions have played a significant role in positioning Arsenal as a contender in the Premier League, and he has proven to be a trustworthy asset for the team.

The Gunners have recently extended contracts for key players such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba. Now, Odegaard is next in line for a new contract, and according to a report from Football Insider, the Norwegian midfielder is close to reaching an agreement that would see him earn over £200,000 per week.

This substantial salary would place him among the top earners at the club, underlining his vital importance to the team. Odegaard currently holds the captain’s armband, a testament to his significance to Arsenal, and it is expected that the new deal will be officially announced in the near future.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is a terrific player for us and will get better, so we must keep him happy at all costs, knowing he is a player we can trust to do well for us now and in the future.

The Norwegian wants to be a part of our success story and we only have to play our role to make that happen.

JustArsenal Show NEO discusses Arteta’s evolving tactics and discusses whether Kai Havertz could be considered a flop after his four games…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Kiwior sends a message to Arteta about his best position
Chris Sutton gives his prediction for Everton v Arsenal
Wenger explains why Arsenal has a real chance of winning the Premier League
Posted by

Tags Martin Odegaard

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs