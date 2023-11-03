Arsenal close to beating Barcelona to Belgium hot prospect

Arsenal appears to be leading the race for Royal Antwerp youngster Arthur Vermeeren, despite interest from clubs across Europe.

The midfielder has been making waves in European football this season, showcasing his potential as a top player in the making.

Notable clubs such as Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester City, and AC Milan have all been linked with a move for the Belgian talent. However, it appears that he may continue his career at Arsenal.

According to a report from Sport, the Gunners are ahead of Barcelona in the race to secure his signature and could complete the deal in January. Arsenal is reportedly close to finalising an agreement to pay 15 million euros for one of the most highly regarded young talents in Europe.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vermeeren is an exciting player, and signing him would further solidify our reputation as a top destination for young European talents.

However, it’s important to consider that he may not get many opportunities to play and could face challenges breaking into our team. Therefore, it might be beneficial to allow him to spend one or two more seasons on loan at his current club to continue his development.

This approach has worked well for players like William Saliba, and it can be a more fruitful path than bringing Vermeeren into our squad and potentially having him spend much of his time on the bench.

