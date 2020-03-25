Arsenal close to key breakthrough on Dani Ceballos’ future

Dani Ceballos set for extended Arsenal stay.

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal with Real Madrid to extend Dani Ceballos’ loan at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international has long looked a promising young talent, though he’s had his ups and downs in his time in north London so far.

Still, Arsenal could undoubtedly do with hanging on to him for a bit longer, and the Evening Standard suggest they’re edging closer to doing that and are confident they’ll reach an agreement.

Ceballos started the season brightly but lost form a bit and then had injury troubles which initially kept him out of Mikel Arteta’s side.

However, the 23-year-old has worked his way back into the starting line up more often and fans will hope they get to see him in action again despite the likely long wait for Premier League football to return.

It is not yet clear when playing will be able to resume, but it seems Arsenal are intent on having Ceballos there to help the club complete the season if possible.