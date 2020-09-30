Arsenal close to offloading one of their under performing stars

Arsenal is close to selling Sead Kolasinac this summer after he fell down the pecking order at the Emirates.

The Bosnian has been struggling to find a place in Mikel Arteta’s team since the Spaniard was named Arsenal’s latest manager.

The Gunners have been very busy in this transfer window landing the likes of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes.

They need to offload some of their current players too and their defence is a position that they have so many players.

Kolasinac has been used as a left centre-back by Arteta in his back-three when Kieran Tierney hasn’t been available.

But the Gunners have natural left centre-backs now and he will likely not be of use to them again as he was before.

He has been linked with a move to the likes of Schalke 04 and West Ham before now, but it seems that Bayer Leverkusen has won the race for his signature.

Transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano claims that he will join the German side for 11m euros within the next two days.

He Tweeted: “The deal for Sead Kolasinac to Bayer Leverkusen will be completed on next 48 hours. €11m + add ons to Arsenal, confirmed.

#AFC want a permanent deal also for Lucas Torreira to Atlético Madrid. Meeting tomorrow too between intermediary and Atléti.”