Arsenal ‘close’ to sealing £25M summer signing

Arsenal are said to be closing in on the signing of Orkun Kokcu at present, ahead of the likes of Chelsea, Sevilla, Valencia and Real Betis.

The Turkey Under-21 winger is believed to have been put on the transfer list by current club Feyernoord, after failed talks over a new deal emerged.

Kokcu is now expected to be the subject of offers from a number of clubs, but Arsenal are said ‘close’ to a deal due to their willingness to pay as much as £25 Million for his signature according to reports in Spain via HITC.

We have been linked with the 19 year-old for much of 2020, with Mikel Arteta said to be keen on signing the youngster, with us previously said to have been keen to land the Feyernoord forward before the European Championships in fear of his performance raising attention.

Reiss Nelson may well have a job on his hands to keep his role at the club, with him so far struggling to hold to impress in his limited minutes this term.

Nelson may well enjoy more regular playing time in the remainder of the season with FIFA having increased the number of substitutes allowed per match to five per team in hope of reducing the number of injuries and fitness worries.

The youngster may well have to use what is left in the season to convince Mikel Arteta that he is worthy of a role in his team moving forwards, otherwise the likes of Kokcu may well displace him in the first-team squad.

Is Nelson good enough to stake a claim for regular action at Arsenal? Could he, Martinelli and Nketiah convince the club that another winger isn’t needed ahead of the new season?

Patrick