Arsenal closely monitor young defensive duo

Arsenal have taken an interest in two young defenders as the summer window fast approaches. Florian Plettenberg has reported that the Gunners have an interest in Juan Gimenez (Rosario Central) and Victor Valdepenas (Real Madrid Castilla). He confirmed that both players have been added to the shortlist of targets and will be closely monitored from now on. The Gunners are said to be only watching them and may not even make a move in the summer. Both are considered transfer prospects for the future given their respective ages, hence the lack of haste to bring them in.

A look at their profiles

Juan Gimenez (19) and Juan Valdepenas (18) are both central defenders. The former is more of a proper center back. standing at 6ft 2in, Gimenez boasts an aerial presence while also being able to play across the Center back positions – LCB, CCB and RCB – comfortably due his ability with both feet. Valdepenas also stands at the same height but is more bias to the left side. He possesses qualities similar to a player like Riccardo Calafiori – for more familiarity – he’s comfortable playing as a left sided centre-half and also a left-back where he often progresses forward to combine with players further up the pitch.

Both represent good additions for the future

Both would represent additions for the future in our defence. Of all the talk of signing players for the now, we can’t disregard the importance of securing for the future of the club. The academy is already doing a fantastic job with that. Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are already doing wonders, not to talk of the buzz around Max Dowman. Making youthful acquisitions will be a helping factor as well and overall, a smart move to make. Their signings are usually very cheap, but clubs stand to turn a tidy profit from a future sale and also benefit from their utilization. Arsenal make plans to stop losing youngsters, after Man United snap up pair.

As the Gunners track their progress, more information will follow and JA will have you covered!

Thoughts gooners?

