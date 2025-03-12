Arsenal closely monitoring exciting 22-year-old Championship star

Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation of Burnley’s young goalkeeper, James Trafford, per Just Arsenal sources, as they consider potential reinforcements between the posts.

Mikel Arteta is evaluating several options, with Bournemouth’s Neto set to return to his parent club at the end of the season. As a result, Trafford has emerged as a viable alternative, with the Arsenal manager reportedly impressed by the goalkeeper’s performances in the Championship.

The same source states that Arsenal remains interested in Spanish goalkeeper Joan Garcia, as well as another unnamed shot-stopper. However, Trafford has now been added to their list of targets due to his potential and recent displays.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Trafford could present a significant challenge to both Manchester United and Newcastle United, who are also keen on securing his services. Manchester United are preparing to offer Trafford a contract running until 2029 or 2030, highlighting their long-term interest in the player. Meanwhile, Newcastle are willing to make Nick Pope their second-choice goalkeeper in order to facilitate a move for the Burnley shot-stopper.

Manchester City also remain a factor in the race for Trafford’s signature, as they hold a buy-back clause that allows them to re-sign their former player for a set fee. This could complicate negotiations for other interested clubs, as City may choose to exercise their option depending on how the transfer market unfolds.

The source further indicates that Burnley is open to extending Trafford’s contract if they secure promotion back to the Premier League. However, should they fail to return to the top flight, they would be willing to part ways with the English goalkeeper for a fee in the region of €30 million.

With multiple clubs expressing interest, Trafford’s future remains uncertain, and his performances for Burnley will likely play a crucial role in determining his next move. Arsenal, Manchester United, Newcastle, and Manchester City will all be closely monitoring developments as they prepare to strengthen their goalkeeping options ahead of the new season.