Arsenal closes in on signing former Chelsea youngster

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for former Chelsea youngster Jeremie Boga as Sassuolo struggles to get him on a new contract.

The Ivorian came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge but has built his career at the Italian side.

He is now attracting the attention of Arsenal, according to Todofichajes, who claims the Gunners have already made contact over signing him.

The report says Arsenal has been speaking to his representatives for weeks now and has clarified that they would love to add him to their squad.

His response has been positive, which is a major boost for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The winger has always wanted a return to England and doesn’t want to miss the chance to return to the Premier League.

In Italy, they already suspect that he is speaking with another club and that is why he isn’t interested in extending his current contract at Sassuolo.

The report adds that the Gunners are close to completing the transfer and the chances of him becoming an Arsenal player for next season is very high.

Boga has already provided two assists from six league matches for Sassuolo this season.