Arsenal closes in on signing highly-rated youngster to a new deal

After seeing Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka break into their first team, Arsenal will be keen to keep hold of their top academy talents.

One player that is on the cusp of breaking into their first team is Miguel Azeez and the Gunners are closing in on signing him on to a new deal.

Sun Sports reports that he will be out of a contract at the end of this season, but Arsenal sees a future for him at the club.

They have now entered talks with him over a long-term extension to his current terms.

The 18-year-old is one of the exciting players turning out for their academy sides and he got his first minutes of senior football as a late sub in December’s 4-2 win at Dundalk.

He will target promotion to the first team, as the likes of Saka have done, at the start of next season.

Arsenal has maintained its reputation for being fearless in giving first-team chances to players in their academy.

Mikel Arteta might not have all the money he needs to buy players in the summer and that would make Azeez a target for first-team promotion.