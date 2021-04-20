Arsenal closes in on signing one of their loan players

Arsenal is closing in on the permanent signing of Mat Ryan, according to Football Insider.

The Australian has been on loan at the Emirates since the last transfer window after the Gunners failed to get a good performance from Alex Runarsson.

They signed the Iceland international from Dijon as a replacement for Emi Martinez, but he quickly proved to be the wrong buy with a series of error-strewn performances.

That forced the Gunners to return to the transfer market in January for Ryan, who had lost his first-team place at Brighton.

The Aussie has proven to be a better deputy to Bernd Leno and the report says the Gunners are now looking to make his transfer permanent.

It says that Arsenal has started talks with Brighton and it is currently at an advanced stage.

Ryan will hope the deal happens and he can now settle into the club and look to displace Leno as the first choice.

He would get some motivation from Emiliano Martinez’ story after the Argentinean took his chance and earned a big move to Aston Villa.

Ryan was valued at £10 million when Arsenal first signed him, but a permanent move for him shouldn’t take anywhere near that figure now because his contract is running down.