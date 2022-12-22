Arsenal closing in on a January move for World Cup finalist

Adrien Rabiot is a wanted man after his impressive performance for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder is having a great season at Juventus too, and it could be his last campaign with the Old Lady as his contract expires at the end of this season.

Juve tried to sell him in the summer, but the agreement with Manchester United could not be completed because of personal terms.

They know they will struggle to tie him to a new deal after he impressed at the WC, and Arsenal is looking to take advantage to land him.

Instead of waiting until he becomes a free agent when other clubs will enter the race for his signature, La Repubblica says Mikel Arteta’s men are now pushing to land him in January.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rabiot is now an accomplished midfielder in European football and will be a superb signing for us.

However, buying him in January will be tricky, and he will demand a lot of money if he has other suitors chasing after him.

Regardless, it could be cheaper to sign him than another midfielder with a longer contract at another club.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Reiss Nelson’s sad interview before his heart-breaking injury.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids