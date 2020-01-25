Arsenal closing in on a possible second January signing

Arsenal is close to completing a move for Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar according to reports.

The Frenchman was a target of Arsenal in 2017 with the Gunners going head to head with Liverpool for his signature, however, both teams failed to sign him and he moved to Spain 12 months later.

Lemar has struggled for form since he moved to Spain and Diego Simeone has admitted that he has not been up to the standard required of him.

He has been linked with Arsenal this month as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his team and reports in El Chiringuito via Metro Sport claims the Gunners are close to completing the transfer.

Lemar has been below par is Spain but there is a case for him being a victim of Diego Simeone not being able to use creative players.

It is believed that under the management of a good manager like Arteta he can become just as good or better than he was at AS Monaco.

Arteta needs more creativity in his team as he looks to builds his system into the current group of players.

However, the team has had to rely too much on Mesut Ozil for creativity, the arrival of Lemar would ease the pressure on the German and make Arsenal even more unpredictable.

Lemar would become the second Arsenal signing following the impending signing of Flamengo’s Pablo Mari.

This January transfer window may turn out better than expected for Arsenal if this report on Lemar turns out to true.