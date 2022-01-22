Arsenal closing in on Arthur Melo with all parties keen on deal

There is very little doubt that Arsenal definitely need an upgrade to their midfield, and along with Bruno Guimaraes, the most talked about candidate has been Juventus’ Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian has not thrived in Serie A since his mega money move from Juventus in 2020, and now the Old Lady is happy to let him leave for about half the fee they paid the Spanish giants.

But it looks like Melo is going to get the chance to revive his career at the Emirates, as according to Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol, everybody involved is keen to conclude a deal to take him to Arsenal.

Solhekol said: “The situation with Arthur is simple. Arsenal want to sign him, he wants to sign, Juventus are prepared to let him go,”

“But it’s complicated too – the discussions are centred around how long any loan would be, whether there would be an option or obligation for Arsenal to buy. Arsenal also have some other targets, but the player’s agent has been in London this week for talks with them. So it is one which could happen, but nothing is imminent at the moment.”

It seems to me that if everyone concerned is keen to make this deal happen, then I am sure they will reach a compromise before the end of the window, and I expect Melo to be a Gunner by February…

