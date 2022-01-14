Arsenal closing in on brilliant midfield signing at last

Arsenal to conclude the deal for Juventus man

According to Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte, Arsenal are ‘close’ to sealing the deal for the Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

The Brazilian has seemingly agreed personal terms with the North London outfit and is very interested to play in the Premier League.

The only hurdle left is that the Old Lady boss Max Allegri wants assurances that the Italian giants will recruit a new player in that position.

That is not believed to be a hurdle, and as a result, Arthur will be given the green light for his move to the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

Arsenal hoping talks with Juventus today can really move things forward in terms of Arthur's loan. Player wants the move done quickly and is pushing for it, sees the PL as the best league in the world. Juventus are still to sign off on it though. Arsenal and Arthur waiting. pic.twitter.com/mqF8t3OOzk — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) January 14, 2022

The midfielder was signed by Barcelona in summer 2018 for £27.90m from Brazilian club Gremio. He was then snapped up by 36-times Serie A winners Juventus in 2020 for a whopping £68.40m.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled to establish his place in Turin. Since his arrival, 18 months ago, Arthur has featured in just 44 games, most of them being as a substitute.

Despite complaints regarding his off-the-pitch behavior and discipline, the Brazilian is a fine technician.

Acquiring him midseason for a season-long loan might turn out to be shrewd bit of business for the London side.

Arthur Melo may have struggled to reach the expectations people had at Juventus, but he was beginning to look like a top player at Barca before moving. A shred central midfield signing for #Arsenal, considering his tenacity and technical ability. #afc pic.twitter.com/UhictD2fyH — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) January 12, 2022

The Gunners have a very thin squad at the moment due to AFCON. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are all fighting for glory in Cameroon.

And with recent injuries and covid positive tests, Mikel Arteta is having to choose from bare bones, especially in midfield.

After Granit Xhaka’s sending off at Anfield last night, the Swiss will miss that North London derby as well as the second-legged semifinal tie against Liverpool.

I don’t know enough about Arthur Melo to be honest but we need a short term CM desperately. — RohanJivan (@RjArsenalBlog) January 13, 2022

The 29-year-old might end up missing four games, as yesterday night’s red card was Xhaka’s second this season.

Thus, a new body at the center of the park will be warmly embraced by Arteta and welcomed by the fans.

Yash Bisht