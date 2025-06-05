Arsenal closing in on €45m deal for Greek wonderkid

Arsenal are reportedly close to finalising a move for Genk attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas in a deal worth €45 million, according to Greek outlet AMNA. The 17-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable rise over the past year, establishing himself as one of the most promising young players in Europe.

After breaking into Genk’s first team, Karetsas featured 39 times across all competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. His standout moment came against Gent, where his long-range strike earned him the Belgian Pro League Goal of the Season.

Born in Belgium to Greek parents, Karetsas originally represented Belgium at youth level before switching allegiance to Greece. He made his senior debut for the Greek national team in March 2025 and scored in only his second appearance, becoming the youngest goalscorer in Greece’s history at 17.

Arsenal in advanced talks for teenage talent

Due to his rapid rise, Karetsas has drawn attention from several top clubs, but Arsenal are believed to be at the front of the queue. The Gunners are understood to be at an advanced stage of negotiations and are close to agreeing a €45 million fee with Genk.

Should the deal go through, it would make Karetsas the most expensive Greek footballer of all time, surpassing the €36 million Napoli paid Roma for Kostas Manolas in 2019.

It is understood that as part of the agreement, the midfielder would remain on loan at Genk for a further year in order to continue his development before joining Arsenal in the summer of 2026.

Creative spark in the mould of Ødegaard

Stylistically, Karetsas is a left-footed number ten who thrives in the final third. Much like Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard, he is known for his vision, passing range, and ability to dictate play. His low centre of gravity allows him to glide past defenders with ease, and he has averaged 2.66 chances created per 90 minutes in league action.

The teenager’s creativity and technical quality have made him a central figure in Genk’s attack, and he is widely seen as a midfielder with immense potential.

Whether Arsenal complete the signing remains to be seen, but Just Arsenal will continue to follow developments closely and keep you updated.

Midfielder Martin Zubimendi in reported to be signing for Arsenal imminently.

What do you make of the reported transfer fee for Karetsas, Gooners?

