Arsenal closing in on €75m transfer deal for Top Striker Target, amid strong competition

Arsenal are reportedly closer to finalising the transfer of Benjamin Šeško, with RB Leipzig understood to have lowered their asking price to approximately €75 million – a compromise that edges the Gunners nearer to securing their priority striker target this summer, according to Just Arsenal Sources.
Since making Šeško their main striking target, Arsenal have engaged in protracted negotiations. Leipzig initially demanded in excess of €80 million, but both clubs are now understood to be nearing agreement, provided the fee structure suits all parties .
Other top clubs show interest
While Arsenal continue to lead the chase, Šeško is also being tracked by Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid. Both Manchester clubs are reportedly “lurking” in case Arsenal’s potential deal falters. Real Madrid’s interest adds further urgency to Arsenal’s timeline to avoid losing out.
Liverpool have not been confirmed as suitors, despite frequent speculation linking them with Šeško, as they pursue other targets including Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen. Nevertheless, Arsenal must move swiftly to secure their man.
Šeško’s profile suits Arteta’s needs
At 22, Šeško has already shown impressive scoring ability with 39 goals in 87 games for Leipzig, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.
He would help address Arsenal’s well-documented issues in front of goal last season and could provide the cutting edge needed to push for silverware.
Šeško reportedly wants Champions League football, making Arsenal or City preferred destinations over clubs struggling to make European competition. United’s current instability may count against them.
Why structure over headline fee matters
Insiders indicate that Leipzig are prepared to accept a structured payment plan as part of the compromise. This would help smooth Arsenal’s cash flow without exceeding Financial Fair Play limits . However, wage and release clause negotiations with the player are also ongoing, and have yet to be finalised.
That makes the coming days vital. Should Arsenal manage to tie down Šeško before their rivals make a move, it would be an enormous coup and a clear statement of intent ahead of next season’s transfer business.
What do you think, Gooners? Would Šeško be Arsenal’s final missing piece upfront? Let us know in the comments below!
Michelle M
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta needs goals today as well as goals tomorrow, unless Arteta buys both strikers he should buy Gyokeres
Given all the strikers being linked to Arsenal now (a new day, a new striker), I don’t think we’ll know which one it will be until/unless it’s officially announced. My guess would be Gyokeres as well, but who knows?
madueke bid if real is the end for me
Hehe. Arteta is getting madueke, jackson and nkuku from chelski. Lol
Get ready to hear how:
– Madueke is a good player
– he’s cheap
– he couldn’t fulfil his potential at Chelsea because they are in disarray
– he’s a smart addition
– Arteta can bring the best out of him
I’m betting we will get Nkunku in their window
I think arsenal trying to sign both sesko gyokeres. If that happens it will be very intresting.
Arsenal should not conceed to any request or condition for release clause for Sesko. If it is true that is one of the things Sesko or his representatives are demanding, Arsenal should walk away to other targets. It will be an insult to a club as big as Arsenal to conceed to such demand to an upcoming striker that has not been proved much at the highest level.
The clever money is on Gyökeres. Whilst the Portuguese league is not of the same quality as the better European leagues, he has demonstrated in the Champions League, against no other than Arsenal, that he is a force to be reckoned with.
Big, fast, clinical, confident. Everything you could want in a striker. But not want Arteta wants, I think. He wants Havertz and knows that as long as he delivers ECL football he is safe. So it’s gonna be Kai leading the line again next season.
I’m quite sure Arteta wants and will get a striker in this window so I might have to disagree with you on that.
But I do agree that as long as he delivers CL football, he’s safe. My only prayer is that Arteta himself does not know this to be true. If he does, then the EPL and/or CL trophies will probably never happen
In reality Havertz is the perfect replacement for Xhaka, I think those two would have been unplayable ^.^ Havertz would play really well with Gyokeres but who knows how Arteta now sees his midfield??
Zubimendi, Havertz, Rice, Odegard, Merino,??
We don’t even know if Sesko can lead the line as he plays as one of two up front for his current club. I also don’t like the look of his heat map. He mostly touches the ball outside the box and on the wings, similar to Havertz. Can he learn how to lead the line and become a better box player? That’s the question