Arsenal closing in on €75m transfer deal for Top Striker Target, amid strong competition

Arsenal are reportedly closer to finalising the transfer of Benjamin Šeško, with RB Leipzig understood to have lowered their asking price to approximately €75 million – a compromise that edges the Gunners nearer to securing their priority striker target this summer, according to Just Arsenal Sources.

Since making Šeško their main striking target, Arsenal have engaged in protracted negotiations. Leipzig initially demanded in excess of €80 million, but both clubs are now understood to be nearing agreement, provided the fee structure suits all parties .

Other top clubs show interest

While Arsenal continue to lead the chase, Šeško is also being tracked by Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid. Both Manchester clubs are reportedly “lurking” in case Arsenal’s potential deal falters. Real Madrid’s interest adds further urgency to Arsenal’s timeline to avoid losing out.

Liverpool have not been confirmed as suitors, despite frequent speculation linking them with Šeško, as they pursue other targets including Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Victor Osimhen. Nevertheless, Arsenal must move swiftly to secure their man.

Šeško’s profile suits Arteta’s needs

At 22, Šeško has already shown impressive scoring ability with 39 goals in 87 games for Leipzig, making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

He would help address Arsenal’s well-documented issues in front of goal last season and could provide the cutting edge needed to push for silverware.

Šeško reportedly wants Champions League football, making Arsenal or City preferred destinations over clubs struggling to make European competition. United’s current instability may count against them.

Why structure over headline fee matters

Insiders indicate that Leipzig are prepared to accept a structured payment plan as part of the compromise. This would help smooth Arsenal’s cash flow without exceeding Financial Fair Play limits . However, wage and release clause negotiations with the player are also ongoing, and have yet to be finalised.

That makes the coming days vital. Should Arsenal manage to tie down Šeško before their rivals make a move, it would be an enormous coup and a clear statement of intent ahead of next season’s transfer business.

What do you think, Gooners? Would Šeško be Arsenal’s final missing piece upfront? Let us know in the comments below!

Michelle M

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…