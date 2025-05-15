Arsenal closing in on Gyökeres as transfer race heats up

Arsenal are closing in on an agreement to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyökeres, as they reportedly move ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race for the prolific goalscorer.

Gunners now at advanced negotiation stage

As reported by CaughtOffside, the Gunners are now at an advanced stage of negotiations and have offered Gyökeres a five-year contract worth around £9 million per year. While Arsenal remain favourites to complete the deal, both Manchester United and Liverpool are said to be maintaining strong interest in the Sweden international.

According to the same report, Manchester United are preparing a bid of their own, as competition for Gyökeres continues to intensify. Liverpool have also been in contact regarding the striker, who is being considered as a possible replacement for Darwin Nunez.

Prolific record in Portugal attracts Premier League interest

Gyökeres may not have played in the Premier League or any of the other big five European leagues, but his statistics in Portugal have made it difficult for top clubs to ignore. Since signing for Sporting Lisbon last season, the striker has recorded an outstanding 95 goals in just 100 appearances across all competitions.

That form has made him one of the most highly regarded forwards in Europe and a potential solution to Arsenal’s recent issues in front of goal. While both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have contributed to Mikel Arteta’s side, neither is widely considered to be a consistent 25-goal-per-season striker. Gyökeres, on current evidence, appears capable of filling that gap.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has also offered praise for the Swedish forward, describing him as a “top player,” as quoted by Just Arsenal Sources.

Although no agreement has been finalised, Arsenal’s strong progress in talks places them in a commanding position. If they are able to complete the deal, it would represent a major statement ahead of the new season and a significant upgrade in the final third.

