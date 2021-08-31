Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal closing in on Japanese star to replace Hector Bellerin

Now that the departure of Hector Bellerin has finally been confirmed this morning, and the news that Ainsley Maitland-Niles is desperate to leave, one must assume that the Gunners are now in the hunt to grab another right-back before tonight’s deadline.

We have been linked with many possible right-backs like Max Aarons and Kieran Trippier, but according to David Ornstein, we are going to go for the Bologna right back Takehiro Tomiyasu, who has the added advantage of being able to play as centre-back as well.

Six weeks ago, The Athletic reported that Tottenham were on the verge of signing Tomiyasu in a £15million deal, but it is looking like Spurs have decided to go with Emerson Royal instead, but that is a good indication of the price Arsenal can expect to pay.

At 22 years of age, Tomiyasu also perfectly fits the age profile that Arteta has decided on for his rebuilding plan for the Gunners.

He is 6ft 2in tall, which will be handy for defending set-pieces, and is obviously very highly thought of. He has played for his country at every level from schoolboy upwards and has already made 23 appearances for the Japan senior team despite his tender years.

He could be a real bargain if he can adapt quickly to the Premier League…

  1. DaJuhi says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:11 am

    He’s no Emerson Royal but he’s decent from what I’ve seen. Very much ambidextrous and can play LCB/RCB too.

  2. Crowther says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:19 am

    Having watched him several times last season,i think his an upgrade on what we have in that department

  3. siamois says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:33 am

    MA going after a Spuds reject,we are living off scraps & leftovers!

  4. siamois says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:34 am

    In other news,John Cross has tweeted that MA has told AMN to go and train with the 23’s.

  5. Declan says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:36 am

    Done deal, having medical now!

  6. fairfan says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:37 am

    Certainly fits the profile.
    Will attract good Japanese finance as well.
    They kept that quiet 🙂
    Canny signing.
    Edu showing his class here

  7. Dhoni says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:53 am

    It’s a done deal confirmed by Fabrizio Roman €20m plus €3m in add ons, medical this afternoon and official announcement follows. Let’s welcome him but still don’t forget Arteta out!😉 oh ofc and Edu too😂

  8. Martin Saenyi Makanda says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:59 am

    Good indication Gunners!!
    Let’s be patient with the project.

