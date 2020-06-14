Arsenal closing in on signature of ‘Iranian Lionel Messi’

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Sardar Azmoun from Zenit St Petersburg this summer.

The Gunners are believed to be on the lookout for a new forward this summer, with both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette currently linked with the exit door.

One possible signing could well be Azmoun, with Mikel Arteta and Andrei Arshavin’s relationship claimed to be a positive point for our bid to land the forward, TeamTalk reports.

The 25 year-old has been labelled the ‘Iranian Lionel Messi’, and has been impressing since joining Zenit in February 2019, notching up 19 league goals in his 31 outings thus far.

He may now find himself given the opportunity to make the jump to the Premier League, with the Arsenal boss apparently eyeing his signature.

Sport Witness claims that our manager and Arshavin are in talks over a move, but it remains to be seen whether he would be viewed as a potential replacement for either Laca or Aubz, who we are believed to working on keeping beyond the summer.

Aubameyang is nearing the final 12 months of his playing deal, while the French striker nears the final two years of his contract, and Arsenal are claimed to be keen to line up new deals for both stars.

Azmoun plays the majority of his football as the centre-forward for Zenit St Petersburg, but does also feature just in behind the striker, and could well be viewed as an option for that role instead.

Which positions do Arsenal most need to strengthen? Will most of our arrivals this summer be replacements for outgoing stars?

