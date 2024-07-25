Arsenal closing in on Spanish midfielder despite his club’s attempt to thwart deal

Arsenal is closing in on a move for Mikel Merino after Real Sociedad failed in a last-minute attempt to get him to sign a new deal.
The midfielder has been one of the finest players in Europe and proved to be a standout for Spain in Euro 2024.
This performance convinced Arsenal to prioritise adding him to their squad, and the Gunners have made significant efforts to secure his signature.
While Arsenal has also been preoccupied with signing Riccardo Calafiori in recent weeks, their interest in Merino has remained strong.
During this period, Real Sociedad attempted to offer the 28-year-old a new contract, according to a report on Sports Witness.
However, Merino was reluctant to sign the new deal and ultimately turned it down, providing a boost to Arsenal’s pursuit.
The report claims Arsenal is now poised to sign him, with their proposal having swayed Merino.
While the deal may take some time to be finalised, it appears Arsenal is close to securing their man after a lengthy pursuit.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Merino is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga and certainly is a player that we should add to our group, so this is great news.
In his only PL stint, after a brief time on loan, Newcastle (their 1st season back in the PL) signed him to a 5 year contract in October 2017. In October 2018 he was sold to Sociedad for €12 million. If he is acquired, I hope he fits into the PL much better this time around and we’re not selling him next year.
Oops, I meant sold to Sociedad in July 2018.
There are also reports of Arsenal of talks to sign Fabian Ruiz from PSG.
He certainly looked the part in the euros and MA knows who he wants and doesn’t want.
A very reasonable price as well, if the reports are correct.
If this comes to fruition along, with our new LB, maybe Williams and Timber, while losing ESR, Nketiah and Nelson it seems, there still seems to be gaps to fill, but what a squad it could / should be.
It’ll be interesting to see who he brings in. He needs to sign a new contract for himself soon.
Wenger brought in the french influence. Will Arteta start bringing in the Mediterranean Influence? I think he has been negotiating for players that may surprise the media until the offer has been accepted. I am sure the on going deals are not all known by the media, but it’s great to speculate as some may be correct. Not sure the number of players we have been linked with so far this window, but it’s quite a lot.
It would be easier to count the number of players we have not been linked with. 🤣
Let them thwart. I will be quite happy. 👍