Arsenal closing in on Spanish midfielder despite his club’s attempt to thwart deal

Arsenal is closing in on a move for Mikel Merino after Real Sociedad failed in a last-minute attempt to get him to sign a new deal.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in Europe and proved to be a standout for Spain in Euro 2024.

This performance convinced Arsenal to prioritise adding him to their squad, and the Gunners have made significant efforts to secure his signature.

While Arsenal has also been preoccupied with signing Riccardo Calafiori in recent weeks, their interest in Merino has remained strong.

During this period, Real Sociedad attempted to offer the 28-year-old a new contract, according to a report on Sports Witness.

However, Merino was reluctant to sign the new deal and ultimately turned it down, providing a boost to Arsenal’s pursuit.

The report claims Arsenal is now poised to sign him, with their proposal having swayed Merino.

While the deal may take some time to be finalised, it appears Arsenal is close to securing their man after a lengthy pursuit.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Merino is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga and certainly is a player that we should add to our group, so this is great news.

