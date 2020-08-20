Arsenal closing on Gabriel Magalhaes but medical issues holding back deal

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes this summer, but there have so far been issues in arranging for a medical to be completed.

Due to Coronavirus regulations, the Mirror claims that the Brazilian’s medical may well have to take place in France, in order to get the deal over the line, whilst alternative claims are that they are hoping to waive the two-week isolation rules in order to complete proceedings in an ordinary fashion.

Duncan Castles on the other hand claims that the medical will take place today ahead of his €30million move to Arsenal, after numerous reports that the deal is all-but done.

Understand Lille have agreed to sell Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal for a fee of €30million.

Brazilian centre back due to take medical tomorrow before completing transfer to the Premier League club.

Gabriel was also targeted by Everton, Manchester United and Napoli. #AFC #BRA https://t.co/CSt29pDPmB — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) August 19, 2020

Gabriel could well find himself making up a brand new centre-back pairing for the new campaign, with William Saliba expected to enjoy his debut season in the Arsenal first-team this season also.

The 19 year-old agreed a deal to move to the Emirates last summer, but part of that agreement included that the defender would see out the next 12 months on loan with his former side, a time which has now been completed.

It will be interesting to see what happens with David Luiz going into the new campaign, and whether Mikel Arteta will pursue with the back three which proved fruitful in the FA Cup latter stages.

The former Chelsea CB agreed a new one-year extension with the club prior to the end of the term, and played our the remainder of the campaign as a regular starter, but fans have voiced their frustrations previously over his calamitous performances which he possesses.

Will Gabriel and Saliba prove to displace Luiz from being a regular starter for the new season?

Patrick