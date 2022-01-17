Arsenal closing on key signing with attractive swap deal offered

Arsenal are claimed to be closing in on a deal to sign Dusan Vlahovic after including Lucas Torreira in the offer to Fiorentina.

The Gunners appear to be upping the anti in their search for a new striker, with question marks over all three of their current senior options.

Alexandre Lacazette has recently been tasked with leading the line following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exile from the first-team, but the Frenchman is into the final months of his current deal, and there doesn’t appear to be anything close to an agreement on an extension at present.

We are continually linked with a deal for Vlahovic so far this month however, and we are now believed to have the attention of his current club Fiorentina by supposedly offering Lucas Torreira as a makeweight in the deal.

The Uruguayan midfielder is currently on loan with La Viola, and is impressing at present, and they are keen on keeping him beyond his current temporary deal.

I pray that we can make this happen. Torreira clearly doesn’t want to be in England, while Vlahovic is definitely a player who is headed to the very top, and should we sign him, we could well continue to climb up the table.

The DailyStar claims that a £50 Million plus Torreira bid is attractive to La Viola, which could well mean that we can finally begin to discuss terms with the star striker.

