Arsenal closing on signing who turned down Man United move

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Justin Kluivert from Roma this summer, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan believed to be a part of the deal.

Both players have the same agent in Mino Raiola, and the super-agent is believed to be playing a big role in helping the deal along, with Mkhi believed to be keen on extending his stay in the Italian capital.

The Armenian international joined the Giallorossi on a season-loan last summer, and has enjoyed a return to form with the club, and has reiterated on a number of occasions that he would like to stay beyond his current deal.

The Metro claims that Arsenal are keen to receive around £13 Million for Mkhi’s signature, which will be offset against Kluivert’s asking price, claimed to be around £36 Million.

Gazetta.it reports that both sides are keen to pursue a swap deal of sorts, with the Gunners ready to pay the fee needed to land football legend Patrick Kluivert’s son Justin.

Metro also claims that the forward turned down a move to Manchester United prior to his move to Rome in 2018, and his arrival at the Emirates may well come as a blow to our rivals.

United have been light in attacking numbers this term, with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford both suffering with injuries, and Mason Greeenword has impressed although used sparingly in his breakthrough season.

It is unknown whether the Red Devils would have been key to return for their former target under new boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but Arsenal may well have stolen a march on their rivals.

Would Kluivert be a big hit in North London?

Patrick