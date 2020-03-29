Arsenal coach praises Mikel Arteta’s impact and makes bold prediction

Steve Round has hailed the impact of Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became Arsenal manager at the end of last year.

Arsenal was struggling under Unai Emery and they decided to let the Spaniard go and replaced him with their former midfielder, Arteta.

Arteta made Round one of his assistants as he took his first senior managerial job and Round has hailed the turn around that the former Manchester City assistant manager has brought to the Emirates.

He claimed that Arsenal had turned the corner since Arteta came to town and he even boldly predicted that his boss is on his way to becoming one of the best managers in the world.

“It’s a fantastic club with a top manager,” Round said as quoted by the Hartlepool Mail. “Hopefully we have turned the corner and we are starting to move forward.

“We’d got some momentum going, obviously it’s all been put on hold now and we’re just waiting to see what happens.

“It’s a brilliant club and I’m delighted to work for the manager who I think has got the potential to be one of the very, very best.”

Round is just one of several professionals who have tipped Arteta to make a name for himself in management.

The Spaniard has led Arsenal to an unbeaten run in domestic competitions this year and hopefully, that will continue once football gets underway once again.