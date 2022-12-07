Arsenal coach tipped to get Germany FA job

Arsenal coach Per Mertesacker has been tipped to become the German FA’s new sporting director after the role became available.

The ex-defender has been working at the Arsenal academy since he quit playing and is doing a fantastic job at the Emirates, which could earn him a role back in his country.

Germany embarrassingly exited the World Cup at the group stages for the second time in consecutive competitions and the DFB sporting director Oliver Bierhoff left the post.

The role has now become available for a new man to serve and a report on The Daily Mail reveals Mertesacker is in the running, which means Arsenal risks losing one of their key coaches.

The ex-defender was an exemplary professional when he played for the Gunners and that prompted them to hand him a role in the organisation when he retired. He hasn’t let them down.

This development will be a blow to them, but the club will not stop him if he intends to leave to take up the role.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mertesacker has been doing well for us at the academy. However, a decision to leave or stay is in his hands because the club cannot hold him back if he thinks the opportunity is too good to turn down.

