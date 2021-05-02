Arsenal coast to victory despite wholesale changes

It was an easy afternoon for Arsenal this afternoon as we coasted to an easy 2-0 victory against Newcastle.

Mikel Arteta opted to ring the changes ahead of the Europa League clash come Thursday, making eight changes to the starting line-up, but that didn’t stop us starting brightly.

Mo Elneny’s effort saw us break the deadlock early, and it paved the way for a comfortable afternoon. It was Aubameyang who had the first chance to strike on goal however, but mis limited contact saw the ball arrive bouncing towards the Egyptian, who half-volleyed his effort into the left-half side of the goal.

We continued to have the upper-hand throughout the first 45, and we should really have scored a second, but there was little reason to be alarmed regardless.

The second-half was all Arsenal again. Elneny and Ceballos were bossing the midfield and there were very little mistakes in possession, while the Spaniard’s eye for a forward pass was hard at work.

We did double our lead thanks to a fine team move, where we moved it around almost unchallenged, before Gabriel Martinelli was played in out wide, and he whipped his cross into the box for Aubameyang to tap home.

Bellerin had a chance to head home shortly afterwards, but he failed to get his effort on target, and the task was made easier after a silly challenge by Fabian Schar sees him get sent off.

All-in-all it was a relatively uneventful matchup where there was just the one side in it, but you won’t hear any complaints from me.

On to Thursday…

Patrick