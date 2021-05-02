Arsenal coast to victory despite wholesale changes

It was an easy afternoon for Arsenal this afternoon as we coasted to an easy 2-0 victory against Newcastle.
Mikel Arteta opted to ring the changes ahead of the Europa League clash come Thursday, making eight changes to the starting line-up, but that didn’t stop us starting brightly.
Mo Elneny’s effort saw us break the deadlock early, and it paved the way for a comfortable afternoon. It was Aubameyang who had the first chance to strike on goal however, but mis limited contact saw the ball arrive bouncing towards the Egyptian, who half-volleyed his effort into the left-half side of the goal.
We continued to have the upper-hand throughout the first 45, and we should really have scored a second, but there was little reason to be alarmed regardless.
The second-half was all Arsenal again. Elneny and Ceballos were bossing the midfield and there were very little mistakes in possession, while the Spaniard’s eye for a forward pass was hard at work.
We did double our lead thanks to a fine team move, where we moved it around almost unchallenged, before Gabriel Martinelli was played in out wide, and he whipped his cross into the box for Aubameyang to tap home.
Bellerin had a chance to head home shortly afterwards, but he failed to get his effort on target, and the task was made easier after a silly challenge by Fabian Schar sees him get sent off.
All-in-all it was a relatively uneventful matchup where there was just the one side in it, but you won’t hear any complaints from me.
On to Thursday…
Patrick
31 CommentsAdd a Comment
My MOTM is Elneny for his long shot that ruined Bruce’s plan and the second best is Martinelli for his dribbles/ assist. Elneny the 5 M defensive midfielder has been showing Partey how to do long shots properly
Ryan’s catches were also impressive, but let’s see how he would fare against Chelsea
You beat me to it on the Elneny comment. Even Xhaka registered a couple of shots on target from outside the box. Partey should sort himself out fast and live up to his valuation. Elneny is a very reliable squad player to keep.
Unfortunate for Luiz injury. Aside from all that, no complaints from me. We won comfortably as I expected we should prior to kick-off.
Luiz was also great in stealing the ball from Newcastle’s forwards. I know Partey has never been a goalscoring midfielder, but he should’ve honed his long shot technique
As a box-to-box midfielder, Partey might be better than Ramsey and Willock in dribbling through the middle of the field. But he is sometimes shocking in other aspects
Partey scores goals more than Elneny. He scored five goals last for ATM and he was the leading scorer for the black stars of Ghana in their AFCON qualifiers.
So what’s your point on his goal scoring GAI?
Well he was not shocking at AM, he started of really well when he joined Arsenal, so it seems another established player is struggling under Arteta. How many more before we realise Arteta is the root cause for all the problem. Auba, Laca, Willian n now Partey.
Great win
Such a shame about Luiz again ,might be the last time we see him play for us so gets MOTM ,brilliant passes all match and on a sixpence .
Martinelli was also outstanding once again which begs the question why is he not a first choice starter .
On to Thursday for the biggest game in years for us.
I’m so happy Luiz is going. That’s good for us in the long run.
Leaving Arsenal is what I mean
I guess Arteta’s management style is based on the promises he made to the players at the beginning of the season
The first choices of strikers for this season are definitely Aubameyang, Lacazette and Nketiah. Whereas LW priorities seemed to be Aubameyang, Willian and Pepe
I think Arteta made his selection based on early promises and seniority. I believe Martinelli and Balogun will replace Nketiah or Lacazette next season, if Arteta is still at the Emirates
I watched only the first half because I felt there was nothing in the game after we scored. Newcastle didn’t look like scoring and I wasn’t sure if we were scoring another goal. Anyways now we need to win the Europa match which ahs been my main concern.
Well done, Elneny and buzzing Auba’s back on the scoresheet! So good seeing him out there again 😊
Why can’t we play the Barcodes every week?! 😂
Up to 9th – I’ll have a nosebleed before long 😆
Up to 9th 😂, not to ruin the day but those few words says a lot. To win the EL will really help to have something positive from this season.
On a lighter note, Partey should ask Elneny how to shoot.
Comfortable win..unfortunately, Martinelli won’t start on Thursday. I thought he was electrifying…
All the goals Partey scores for ATM were oitside the box. Let’s give him time, he will start scoring from long ranges
What are our chances of beating Villareal by a 2 or 3 goal margin?
Depends on which Arsenal will turn up. They are capable of both in equal measures, thrashing or get thrashed.
A 1-0 victory would send us through. Shockingly. Question is chances of keeping a clean sheet and scoring. Very low. So yeah, 2-3 goal margin i guess is the right question afterall haha.
What we need is just 1-0 win.
But we want a lot of goals in view of our defensive record.
Didnt watch the game, but nice to see Mo get a goal. Good result ahead of a very important match. COYG!
Ps- I am wondering why Willock was not played against us. Is it because we are the parent club?
Yes, Sid 👍
Yes Sid, ineligible because of being our player.
I’m starting to like Ryan. He is quite commanding and also makes decision on when to play out of the back. I hope to see him against a quality opponent soon.
I thought Ryan was a revelation today, dominating his area and coming for balls, and catching them, in a way Leno doesn’t. Big shouts to Elneny, Martinelli and Luiz.
Declan, agree 100% regarding Ryan… an excellent signing and I hope it becomes a permanent one.
Elneny was excellent and yet he gets it in the neck from our fickle fans, because he isn’t a big name player.
An excellent performance, well done to the team and also to Mikel Arteta, who got it right on the day and also rested some of the key players for Thursday night.
Don’t encourage Declan Ken he blamed Leno for our first 2 goals on Thursday 😂
Ryan had absolutely nothing to do all game .
… yes had nothing to do because he’s a good commander of his back line, which Leno is not.
That parry over the bar in the first half would have been fluffed into post by Leno.
A comfortable win. It looked as though Newcastle had put their feet up as Fulham are very unlikely to catch them now.
Hopefully Martinelli is ok for Thursday and poor Luiz 🙁.
Lol. I kept thinking, “could it perhaps be Arteta sent that guy to take him out,” so that he’ll come to the press conference and tell us it is the reason he’s been protecting him and keeping him out of the team.
Me think Ryan is better than Leno
Walk in the park this game was. Newcastle did all their work against other opposition and are staying up, so clearly had a day off. Just glad Auba is on the scoresheet, and Martinelli had a good game. Elneny played well too. Will need to see the back of him come summer though. Same with ceballos. Another not so great game from him. May have been a blessing for him not to be available mid-week.
A good result! Hopefully we deliver the same type of performance vs Emery.