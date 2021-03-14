Arsenal come back against Tottenham to keep our Europe dreams alive

Well it certainly has been an interesting and nail-biting North London Derby for Arsenal fans.
After dominating Jose Mourinho’s side for the first half hour we suddenly fell behind to a ridiculous Rabon from Erik Lamela and the pressure was on.
But luckily Martin Odegaard popped up with his first League goal for the Gunners just before half-time, although it took a wicked deflection of Arsenal-fan Matt Doherty to guide it in Lloris’ goal.
So we went into the break level, but the second half was even more exciting although we only got one more goal, the excellent penalty from Alex Lacazette and then we carried on biting our nails right up until the final whistle.
Lamela only played because Son went off injured, and Lacazette was only on because Aubameyang turned up late for the game, so it was definitely a weird derby, but thank god we came away with Arteta’s first win over Jose Mourinho, and now we are only four points behind our bitter rivals.
Can Arteta perform miracles and get us up into the Top Six before the end of the season?
In the first half Spurs literally asked to be beaten. I mean Bale don’t track back so it was always a 2 v 1 with Tierney and Smith-Rowe vs Doherty. The game should’ve been ended there. They made it easy for us. I for one isn’t impressed with our mid-block. I mean Spurs go 10 men down and we still don’t press them effectively. We allow teams at times we are even dominating come too much on to us. We need to press but Arteta may fear because our defence individually isn’t good enough hence the mid-block. This performance is reminiscent of a lot where we at times seem to create loads in the 1st half but fall asleep in the 2nd. For me it was a good performance not great. I feel if Spurs actually had a go at us we could’ve been in trouble. I’m not happy with the performance and our decision making but I’ll take the 3 points. We need to be ruthless if we are to win the Europa. So far it’s not looking great and that’s the reality.
Geeez wtf did I just read after that performance ?
I’m sorry but that’s how I saw it. Not everyone must see it that way. I am honest to myself. In the first half we created some chances as we were afforded many 2 v 1 situations from the right side with Bale not tracking back. In the2nd half we were above average. When Spurs actually had a go at us we looked vulnerable. Laca couldn’t even take his chance and then had a penalty which saved him face from a mistimed kick. I’m happy with the result but not the performance.
We were getting into those 2 V 1 situation because we tried to be on front foot all the time..
That was helped by Bale not tracking back. That forced Mou to change him too as the risk of him not tracking back wasn’t balanced by any proper output from him in attack. We did well in the first half but added to that is Spurs unwillingness to try. When they did they scored and had us on the back foot with 10 men.
Bale was so lazy. But we were very good, despite the nervousness at the end of the game
Arh, come on. We were the better team, and for 80 minutes, while we weret 11 against 11, we were a level above. A bit too nervous in the end, but never mind.
Cmon Kev, get a life!
Sorry but that’s how I saw the game. Feel free to disagree but I see what I’m saying abut both halves to be accurate.
Unlucky Arsenal hitting the goalpost twice after dominating.
My team my manager. This was never in doubt, lineup delivered.
Credits to all 11 starters and the manager.
My football club, My manager.😍
I don’t know how I’d survive as a Spurs fan watching how they play negative this way.
It’s the past now.
Onto Thursday
Summed up very nicely
Arteta’s detractors need to be more positive because we’re still in EL. The team needs all fans’ supports in this crucial stage, so the angry ones need stop making unconstructive comments
Great effort from all Gunners, despite the switching off and the nervousness after Lamela was sent off. The penalty shouldn’t have been given, but we deserved to win after pinning Spuds down throughout the match
Mourinho should’ve updated his old tactics, otherwise younger managers like Arteta and Nagelsmann would overtake him
This match was the same thing we’ve been seeing as usual. Great at times in the first half and then flat in the 2nd. In the first half Spurs sat back and asked to be ebeaten yet we still couldnt do anything. Shocking in game management from Mourinho meant we were afforded freedom from the right to do what we wanted to Doherty. We aren’t ruthless and this is likely to cost us in the future. I don’t like the way Laca is so lax when he gets chances.
Mourinho’s tactic was bad, but we made at least three clear-cut chances in the first half. I never saw this creativity consistency before Arteta came
You keep coming on ans slagging of our performance and I will keep coming on and having a go at you Kev. This is how Spurs have been beating a lot of teams this season. We were just too much better than them, and we were off the boil for only the last 15 minutes. We know we are short of an ideal team, we need a real striker, a better keeper, some experience at closing games, and some shooting practice is all. Annoys me people saying that when we lose we are rubbish, and when we win THEY are rubbish. Our fans are in fact often the ones that are rubbish. I thought the guys were great today.
For me ESR showed he can live with the best for the first time. He, Odegaard and (for 80 minutes until he tired rapidly) Partey, had their best games yet for Arsenal, Xhaka showed he can play one-touch forward football. Only concern from the game remains Leno.
Mourinho will never change. Not to take credit away from our performance, but spurs were so negative and did nothing to put pressure on our defense like every other side lately. You’ve got in form Bale and Kane just sitting in. Madness
Yeah Mourinho’s tactics are obsolete
Great result. So happy today
COYG 👍🙂🏆💕
Deserved victory!
Huge result and a great performance. Lemela goal is just a ton of luck but credit to the team for coming back. Lots of great performances, and credit to Arteta as well for setting up a positive team and having a positive approach to the game. I’m not sure about European hopes being there still, but can finish better than 10th would be nice.
I was happy thinking we were going to go above Villa 😦 i see we are still 10th ah man.
Considering they’ve won 1 game in the last 6 it shows how inconsistent we have been. But anyway very happy we won and will hopefully put something consistent together now. Not looking to win every game but mote to show stability.
*more
Very important win… Everyone gave their all.
We wanted the 3 points we got it.
No complaints but one; how the hell did we end up being a man down😠
When the ref pointed to the spot for the pk, I said oh no. VAR won’t award this simply because its Arsenal. Lol. Thankfully it was given and lacazette scored… Lacazette said he was lucky that pk was given
Oh well….😊
Without brain fart, luiz is a good defender on his day. He had a good game with some nice long passes in the first half. Gabriel was superb too…
Good to win without Aubamenyang but he should check his attitude..
Well deserved win.. we played some wonderful football in the first half and hit the woodwork twice…
Lamela goal was breath taking but that red card was inevitable from the way he was playing..
And Kane didn’t score. Yessssss…..
Lamela scored a beautiful goal, but he’s a hot head like Xhaka. Luckily Xhaka didn’t lose his temper after Lamela’s deliberate kick
arteta vindicated (?)
odergard quickly turning into my personal favourite. partey lost his party after the red card. unusual but solid performance from xhaka. at long last, a little smile from lady luck.
onwards and upwards gunners!
Great win today! It hurts that I missed most of the match.. and when I tuned in we were getting rickrolled by 10 men Totts lol! Mikel has come up with some great results recently so I tip my hat towards him. His unpredictable subs usually do work really well.
Only a few negatives from what I watched- Thomas needs to work on his fitness and concentration. Most of those last 5 10 mins spurs pressured us he was the one who got dispossessed or had a lose touch. Now he might have a great overall game but this was something I noticed. Also Mo should give Thomas shooting lessons😂😂.
David Luiz was brilliant and Gabi saved our blushes with that block in the end. So all the players played well dor almoat the entire game and only went off the boil the last 15 minutes. Also now that Mikel has beaten Jose, I hope he comes up with a perfect counter for him. Great week to enjoy for all the Gooners!
COYG!
NORTH LONDON IS RED!
Big win and hopefully brings a bit of self-belief.
Xhaka and Partey were massive (until the last ten minutes which we wont talk about)
So many candidates for MOTM but I’d give it to Gabriel for that header off the line.
Arteta got the team selection spot on.
One final comment. What a dirty s.o.b. Kane is – that off the ball shoulder charge on Gabriel was a nasty piece of work. Hold your head in shame Kane.
England’s golden boy can get away with anything he wants. He does stuff like that often. In front of the refs. And nothing ever happens. Can’t have the golden boy picking up cards
He should’ve been penalized for that and Magalhaes was immense today. If we don’t make mistakes, I think only a few EPL teams could win against us
Fantastic from the boys well until they had a man sent off and then we looked like the team down to 10 men lol… Anyway I don’t care, well deserved and beating Mourinho is reason for double celebration 🥳 onto Thursday now COYG 👊🔴🔴🔴🔴
Hopefully the Auba discipline gets solved and we move on as a team.
I can’t imagine what fans would’ve been saying if we had lost after dropping Auba.
Okay his disciplinary record seems to scream nobody is the boss Among the players.
Hopefully Auba leads us to the quarter final on Thursday
it’s a result based business. if we lost he would’ve gotten criticism for keeping our captain benched in a big game, and rightly so because his job is to the win the game. Instead I give him credit because he still managed to put out a team that could win the game. Arteta should be judged on results. 10th in teh table is not good. EL we look okay with at the moment and that will determine if the season was successful or not.
Just saw on Athletic that Auba was dropped for being late today.
Okay was dropping him too much? Urrrrm maybe? But that requires huge balls, and Arteta keeps showing he’s not gon bow for any player.
if we’re gonna change the culture, then everyone must follow the rules and regulations, including the captain.
If you think otherwise, then you doubt you lead people.
Also Lacazette said he’s sure it’s nothing serious between Auba and Arteta
ESR ..A true footballer ,MOTM for me
Both CBS were immense today and put to bed the suggestion that they shouldn’t be playing ,luiz was a beast today And has been our best defender all season ,I hope he stays on beyond this season,absolutely brilliant from him .
I was critical before kick off about Odaagard and still stand by that he shouldn’t be getting minutes before other Arsenal players ,Martinelli getting dropped is a big no from me , not sure what he’s done but all is not right where he is concerned espy as Auba was late (apparently) but still takes his spot on the bench .for me ESR should be taken odegaard place and Martinelli or pepe starting on the wing in front of TIerney .
Overall a Good performance until the last 10 mins when we should be going more goals not sitting back against 10 men which nearly backfired .
Totally agree with Luiz he has the experience we need.
Xakha was awsome ….ESR was also very good same as Laca…
Sorry to the haters who hoped we would lose. We actually bossed the game. Tottenham was always in trouble, even before the game kicked off. COYG!!!!
Mourinho might want to start looking down!😉
currently listening to him blaming the refs. He knows he’s full of nonsense. The pen is as clear as day. He’s such a joker.
“No post match interview for referees?”
“Some big players were hiding.”
– Classic Mourinho
We were no doubt the better side for the first 70 minutes…Spurs fans will be asking questions about their manager’s tactics and the player’s efforts, considering their lineup and our propensity to give up things when facing the press…horrific penalty call, well taken though…Lamela seemed determined to get a red, but once he was gone we were an abject mess…pleased to get 3 points, but we must spend considerable time on the training ground practicing our shot-taking in and around the box…no matter, I’m certainly not looking a gift horse in the mouth
Not going to read any comments because I’m sure a few on here still having a moan.
Arsenal 2-1 Sp*rs !!! And we were the better team 80+ minutes.
Son and Bale did not play – though they were there on the field wearing the Spuds shirt. Kane did likewise until Spuds went behind.
Effectivelytherefore, Spuds had only eight and a quarter men out there. We were magnificent until going ahead but were timid in the last ten minutes or so.
But all the superb perfs were by our players, Tierney, ESR, Odegaard best of all!
It looks at last as if we finally have a midfield with two excellent creative players in ESR and ODEGAARD, both believing in earning their money by hard work aligned to their obvious talent!
Arteta should ignore any comment from any fan. We’ve beaten spurs and still see negative comments here.
It happens, the boys gave us some excellent performance today and the negativity here is overshadowing the victory.
Kev can go to hell.
Good performance, nervy for the last 10 mins but the previous 75 mins very good. We done the simple things first and applied enough energy and desire to keep Spurs at bay. We were a bit profligate at times with Partey at times giving the ball away. But his shortcomings were overcome by the support of the rest of the team.
Tierney and ESR were dominant on the left, Cedric and Saka were equally impressive on the right. Luiz and Gabrielle kept Kane at Bay. Bale was poor (not complaining) which is why Mourinho doesn’t really like him as he’s not a grafter. But even when he did get the ball we closed him down and kept him tight on the line.
If Aubamayang and Bellerin were starters that result would have been different and definitely not 8n our favour.
All in All, good performance, good result, good application. Just hope the team remembers this is what we need to do for every game.
Team was fantastic today. we defended from the front today. Leno cleared long when he had to. luiz is just a calm defender even on his off day. Xhaka was good today,better than Partey who is the only one for me who gave a below par performance today. overall team bosses spurs with Mourinho defensive tactics. hope arteta can keep the team ticking like this or ever better. Upward Gunners.