Arsenal come back against Tottenham to keep our Europe dreams alive

Well it certainly has been an interesting and nail-biting North London Derby for Arsenal fans.

After dominating Jose Mourinho’s side for the first half hour we suddenly fell behind to a ridiculous Rabon from Erik Lamela and the pressure was on.

But luckily Martin Odegaard popped up with his first League goal for the Gunners just before half-time, although it took a wicked deflection of Arsenal-fan Matt Doherty to guide it in Lloris’ goal.

So we went into the break level, but the second half was even more exciting although we only got one more goal, the excellent penalty from Alex Lacazette and then we carried on biting our nails right up until the final whistle.

Lamela only played because Son went off injured, and Lacazette was only on because Aubameyang turned up late for the game, so it was definitely a weird derby, but thank god we came away with Arteta’s first win over Jose Mourinho, and now we are only four points behind our bitter rivals.

Can Arteta perform miracles and get us up into the Top Six before the end of the season?