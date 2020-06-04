Arsenal comes fifth on the list of UK’s most favourite teams after fan poll

Premier League football has been suspended for some weeks now, but every team still has their fans cheering them on at home and waiting for the game to restart again.

Arsenal remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and the Gunners, for years, played a brand of football that got everyone around the globe speaking about the club.

The club suffered some poor form in the latter years of Arsene Wenger’s reign and they haven’t fully recovered yet and it seems that has affected the number of people who like them as well.

Yougov recently did a poll in which they asked the members of the UK public to name their favourite team and not all of them thought Arsenal was their favourite.

The Gunners did figure in the top ten of the UK’s favourite teams but they were far from the top.

Champions-elect, Liverpool came out top with 8.3% of the people claiming that they are their favourite team.

Arsenal came in fifth on the list with just 2.0% of the votes cast, which is far less than what Liverpool polled.

The Gunners, however, polled more than their bitter rivals, Tottenham who only got 1.8% of the votes cast.