Arsenal comfortably beat our noisy neighbours Spurs in four-goal thriller

Arsenal have earned a much-deserved 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in today’s North London Derby clash to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
It was normal service resumed today with our team playing their usual up-tempo attacking football, and Spurs will to allow us to come at them was always a risk.
Our opening goal came thanks to a wonderous strike from Thomas Partey, with Tottenham granting the Ghanaian way too much space on the edge of the box to pick his spot.
Our lead was short-lived however after a mean counter-attack was turned into a penalty kick thanks to an unnecessary lunge by Gabriel Magalhaes which brought down his international counterpart Richarlison, with Harry Kane firing down the middle to beat his Three Lions’ team-mate.
While we went into the break level, the feeling remained positive knowing that if things continued as they were, we should have no issue picking up all three points, and we didn’t have to wait long after the restart before Gabriel Jesus took full advantage of the mistake by Hugo Lloris, as he tussled his way beyond both Christian Romero and the keeper to tuck the ball into the net.
We continued on the front foot after regaining our lead also, and things went from bad-to-worse when Emerson Royale decided to lash out at Gabriel Martinelli, fouling him from behind, and leaving his side with just 10 men to play out the final 25 minutes of play, and almost straight away, our lead was doubled.
Granit Xhaka was the man to pile the misery on this time, picking up the ball on the edge of the box before peeling off to his left into space, before his low drive into the right-hand side of the goal.
Conte seemed to give up shortly after, making four changes in one window, removing both Son and Richarlison for defensive options, and that move seemed to get the desired effect, stopping us from adding any further goals, not that we didn’t put Hugo Lloris to work to keep the scoreline the same, with Kieran Tierney’s long distance effort a notable chance.
Partey has so much to offer going forward and there’s a reason why Arteta says he scores screamers in training. Spurs’ record at the Emirates is tragic thus I expected a win so how we did it was more important to me. I think we need to be more careful in how we structure ourselves in dealing with dangerous counter attacks. This dominant win has set up an interesting match against Liverpool and I can’t wait. I hope Artera will play his best team because we are in it to win it.
I think big teams will always score at least one goal against us in each match, because they have world class attackers who usually don’t waste chances in counter-attacks
I agree that the match against Liverpool will be interesting, since Klopp would likely not park the bus as Conte did. Unless we dominate the ball possession against them
We need to check that thing we’ve been doing with Zinchenko moving into midfield. I also think Tomiyasu’s influence makes Saka and the whole team better. When Odegaard is ineffective he needs not to be kept on for so long. We should take him out and bring in another player. Against big teams these may be the problematic areas.
In my opinion, White has been doing a great job in defending and passing, so we shouldn’t replace him with Tomiyasu or Soares
As for Odegaard, he’d likely get harassed by the big teams’ flat-track bullies, so he has got to be ready for that. Henderson and Fabinho would likely target him in the upcoming match
White is not better than Tomiyasu. I watched him today and even though he did well he was basic. His game is simple. Tomiyasu does that and far better. It must be preference because Tomi is superior in every way. Even when he played at CB for Japan be was solid. As for Odegaard he doesn’t do so great in big games so if he’s underperforming Arteta should sub him out. When he underperformed it affects us a lot.
Partey is so pivotal to this team. He defends, he read the game well and he is also forward thinking when he gets the ball at his feet. He only need to stay fit and arsenal will be up there at the end of the season, especially if the team continue to play like how they are playing at the moment. Love the win.
Ramsdale made a fantastic safe in the first half although I thought Spuds were offside and Saliba was excellent throughout the match. Saka redeemed himself by making a fierce shot that eventually assisted Jesus
Xhaka was still very productive in his advanced role and dictated the tempo with Partey/ Zinchenko/ Magalhaes. Hopefully Martinelli is okay
Can we like go back to the past and someone whisper in arsene ear and tell him to play Xhaka in a forward midfield role. The guy is just playing fantastic football at the moment and for all the stick I for one give him since he has been at Arsenal, he have been excellent from the start of the season and long may it continue.
I wish we can turn back time 😁 Emery didn’t use Xhaka well either
They say we won’t make top4 this season. What they fail to realize is top4 ain’t the target. Winning the premier league is the target. COYGs
3-1, we beat the scum 3-1, we beat the scum 3-1.
All together now.
Partey and saliba.
Great win. Everyone was immense today. Xhaka and Partey did such an awesome job in midfield. Those two strikes. Wow. Hats off to the boys for a job well done
Party dominated the midfield, irreplaceable. Saka on fire. Xhaka reborn. Fantastic performance lads….all of you.
Im losing it….
Great win, excellent from Partey, Martinelli, Saliba and Saka, they were the catylist for the win. The sending off secured the win but i think we would have sqeaked it anyway. A word for Xhaka, he played well also. Looking forwards to Liverpool!!!!!
Even Carragher is singing his praises (Saliba)!!
Happy to shut down Dan.
We no be mate!!!
We will reclaim that bragging rights totally soon. A few more win which should include on their turf will put them in their place.
Arsenal>>>>>Spuds……always and forever.
A deserved win, and a reminder to those who see conspiracy theories with each negative refereeing decision. It goes both ways.
The camera switched to Conte in the 83rd minute who was visibly crying. The spuds were complaining that Arsenal were not taking long enough over dead ball situations
Everyone including our fans talking about how we have no squad depth. Imagine Kulusevski and Moura injured and look at that ridiculous bench. Conte accepting defeat and bringing defenders on in the 70th minute.
Now compare that to Arteta taking off Zinchenko for KT, Ødegaard for Viera, Ben White For Tomiyasu’s, and we’re the ones with no depth?
London is red. Still top of the table!!!
Take the fight to Liverpool from start next weekend, their defense is sus, take it to them and we’ll win.
Saliba’s composure on the ball is out of this world.
Gabriel is really doing an old version of Xhaka with silly errors whenever we’re leading.
I’ll like to see a game of Saliba and Ben White pairing.
Happy to remain top
Yes Eddie, a Saliba White pairing appeals to me.
I might prefer to see tomiyasu at CB with saliba. White’s looking good at RB and I think Tomi’s the better defender
The rebirth of Xhaka..
Totally impressed with his new attitude and play..
Good goal from Partey.
Delighted with the three point…
Welldone boys
I think his attitude has always been good. If anything he’s tried too hard when played in a position he’s not really comfortable in – and that leads to some costly problems.
In the past though, he’s been trying to cover for mistakes made by other people further up the field.
I’m glad to see him happy and playing so well – in this role he’s showing that he is the player we thought we were buying years ago.
Super proud of my team Arsenal….Onto the Next 💪
Artetaball!!!
Not a comfortable win, we were just better
Everyone was awesome, Odegaard should have come off earlier
Spuds unbeaten streak broken…😁
What to have for dinner? Maybe… mashed spuds and roast chicken?
Roast chicken to remind me of Conte settling for losing 3-1 with 20 minutes to play. Puk puk puk.
We’ve got Granit Xhaka, we’ve got Granit Xhaka, we’ve Granit Xhaka!
We’ve got super mik Arteta, he knows exactly we need, with whoever at the back, whoever in attack, arsenal depth to champions league!
North London is red what a day! Top of the league, been a long long time since I felt this good about our club! Onwards and upwards!
Man Utd celebrate being the only team to beat Arsenal this season till date. They know what we’ve become.
I ain’t capping. Arsenal, this season, will do very well.
Let’s wait for their next reason as to why we top of the table 🤣
Fingers crossed.
What’s it gonna be….
We owe Granit Xhaka an apology. The guy is a rock, playing like a fox in both boxes
Should we sack Arteta now 🤣🤣
The cynical Italian team got totally outplayed by a superb Arsenal team ❤️
Next up Liverpool…
I’d honestly be very worried as a Liverpool fan and I can’t remember the last time I’d of truly 100% thought that.
@Angus
BHA is running riot over them at the moment…
Liverpool are losing against Brighton
I think they’re highly vulnerable against counter-attacks, just like us. Unfortunately, we would likely not park the bus at the Emirates next week
I’m shaking in my boots ……. I can’t imagine it was said we were about to give Xhaka away to Mourinho at some point ……. world would have been laughing at us all the way
Thanks, MA for keeping our hero!!
Amazing win, but I think Arteta got his tactics wrong again in first half. I don’t understand why we play so open against big teams who have pace to burn? Why do we play with such a high line like we are loosing the match and need to score? We did it against united and got punished by a poor united team, we did it against spuds and were almost punished again. I would like to see us be more cautious and control the game better when we take a lead against the top 6. Don’t play such high line with pressing football when you are against teams who have quality pace and finish.
Best part is I can just relax and watch the rest of the teams play now. 😏