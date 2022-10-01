Arsenal comfortably beat our noisy neighbours Spurs in four-goal thriller

Arsenal have earned a much-deserved 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in today’s North London Derby clash to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

It was normal service resumed today with our team playing their usual up-tempo attacking football, and Spurs will to allow us to come at them was always a risk.

Our opening goal came thanks to a wonderous strike from Thomas Partey, with Tottenham granting the Ghanaian way too much space on the edge of the box to pick his spot.

Our lead was short-lived however after a mean counter-attack was turned into a penalty kick thanks to an unnecessary lunge by Gabriel Magalhaes which brought down his international counterpart Richarlison, with Harry Kane firing down the middle to beat his Three Lions’ team-mate.

While we went into the break level, the feeling remained positive knowing that if things continued as they were, we should have no issue picking up all three points, and we didn’t have to wait long after the restart before Gabriel Jesus took full advantage of the mistake by Hugo Lloris, as he tussled his way beyond both Christian Romero and the keeper to tuck the ball into the net.

We continued on the front foot after regaining our lead also, and things went from bad-to-worse when Emerson Royale decided to lash out at Gabriel Martinelli, fouling him from behind, and leaving his side with just 10 men to play out the final 25 minutes of play, and almost straight away, our lead was doubled.

Granit Xhaka was the man to pile the misery on this time, picking up the ball on the edge of the box before peeling off to his left into space, before his low drive into the right-hand side of the goal.

Conte seemed to give up shortly after, making four changes in one window, removing both Son and Richarlison for defensive options, and that move seemed to get the desired effect, stopping us from adding any further goals, not that we didn’t put Hugo Lloris to work to keep the scoreline the same, with Kieran Tierney’s long distance effort a notable chance.

Patrick