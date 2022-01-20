Arsenal competing for a player who demolished Tottenham

Burnley has joined Arsenal in the race for Mislav Orsic as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The Croatian has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now, but the Clarets could beat them to his signature, according to The Sun.

He caught the attention of English clubs when he scored a hat-trick for Dynamo Zagreb against Tottenham in the Europa League last year.

He also netted against West Ham in the same competition this season and these performances seem to have impressed Sean Dyche’s men.

The report says the 29-year-old is currently valued at £10million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is probably the most unexciting transfer news involving Arsenal this month, and it is hardly believable.

Considering the players we have been signing recently, his age would be the first stumbling block in the transfer.

A player who has dealt a tremendous blow to Tottenham before is an attractive name to link to Arsenal, but Orsic needs more than that to deliver in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Burnley is probably at the level where he can make an impact in the Premier League, but we will hardly try to compete against them to sign him this month.