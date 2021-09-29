Arsenal competing for the signature of former Tottenham flop

Real Madrid and Arsenal are interested in signing Serge Aurier weeks after he terminated his contract at Tottenham.

Todofichajes says the Ivorian free agent is on the radar of Arsenal who knows he could join them for nothing anytime now.

The former PSG man has no problems playing for the Gunners despite his stint with their neighbours, Spurs.

Madrid has struggled for options at right-back this season and the report says in the event of losing Dani Carvajal, they have no other player who can fill in for the Spaniard.

They are now looking to add Aurier to their squad as he is one of the best available free agents at the moment.

Arsenal added Takehiro Tomiyasu to their squad in the last transfer window and the Japanese star has been in stunning form for them.

They also have Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares as players who can play in that position.

But the report maintains that they have their eyes on Aurier and could make him an offer soon.

Aurier’s time at Tottenham was plagued by errors and inconsistency, but the Ivorian won the battle for a place in their team against Matt Doherty when they signed the Republic of Ireland International last summer.