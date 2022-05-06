Arsenal competing with AC Milan for England international

Arsenal has started work on getting their transfer targets ready to sign for the club.

This would be a huge summer for the Gunners whether or not they secure a return to Champions League football.

One position they need more firepower is their attack, and several names have been linked with a move to the club.

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is one of them and he is a long-term target of the Gunners.

Calciomercato.it claims they remain interested in a move for him and have placed him on their transfer wishlist.

The former Liverpool man is also being chased by AC Milan and he would have to make a decision about his future in the summer.

He has been in talks with City over an extension, but Arsenal still hopes to lure him away from the Etihad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling has been one of the finest players in the Premier League and he would bring experience and quality to our squad if he joins.

However, it would be hard to take him away from City if he doesn’t want to leave.

We can hardly offer him more money than the Premier League champions, but if he is leaving, we are a better option than Milan.