Arsenal competing with Chelsea for exciting 18-year-old Brazilian

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Gabriel Moscardo, an 18-year-old Brazilian making waves in his country.

The Gunners have always enjoyed the talents of players from the South American country, and Edu helps them make signings from there.

Arsenal currently has at least three Brazilians in their first team, and more are likely to join. The next addition could be Moscardo.

ESPN Brasil reports that Mikel Arteta’s side has a strong interest in his signature and will compete with Chelsea and Barcelona to sign the Corinthians teenager.

The Gunners are aware that Chelsea and Barca are attractive options for young players, and they face a tough competition to secure his commitment.

However, Edu provides a significant advantage for Arsenal, and the Brazilian director is expected to make it easier for them to win the race.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Moscardo is a huge talent, which explains why several top clubs want to add him to their squad.

We have our work cut out to ensure he picks us, but we certainly know we have an advantage with Edu as our director.

But that does not mean he will automatically choose us and we must stay focused in our efforts to lure him to London despite the interest from the other clubs.

