Arsenal competing with La Liga side for coveted free agent

Informafutbol is reporting that Arsenal and Real Betis are leading the race for the signature of former Nice defender, Malang Sarr.

The defender is a free agent after opting not to renew his contract at the French side, and he is one of the best free agents available at the moment.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his team.

The report claims that Real Betis is in a strong position to land him, but they face serious competition from Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to rebuild their side after struggling at the start of this season.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected their finances and the Gunners will be on the lookout for the best deals they can get.

Sarr is one of the best available free agents at the moment. The defender is just 21, yet he has made over 100 competitive career appearances already.

He will be a valuable addition to the Gunners team should he join, and he might become the long-term partner to William Saliba.

Saliba will be part of the Arsenal team from next season, and he is expected to be an automatic starter when the season starts.