Arsenal competing with La Liga side for coveted free agent

Informafutbol is reporting that Arsenal and Real Betis are leading the race for the signature of former Nice defender, Malang Sarr.

The defender is a free agent after opting not to renew his contract at the French side, and he is one of the best free agents available at the moment.

He has been linked with a move to Arsenal as Mikel Arteta looks to improve his team.

The report claims that Real Betis is in a strong position to land him, but they face serious competition from Arsenal.

The Gunners are looking to rebuild their side after struggling at the start of this season.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected their finances and the Gunners will be on the lookout for the best deals they can get.

Sarr is one of the best available free agents at the moment. The defender is just 21, yet he has made over 100 competitive career appearances already.

He will be a valuable addition to the Gunners team should he join, and he might become the long-term partner to William Saliba.

Saliba will be part of the Arsenal team from next season, and he is expected to be an automatic starter when the season starts.

  1. The Deluded One says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:19 pm

    Well, Arteta said after Mustafis injury that it was something they had to look at. A free agent then might not be unrealistic for Arsenal with the financial situation we are in. So this one might be true.

    And compared to Real Betis we certainly stand a chance to attract his interest I would think. Better weather in Spain though.

  2. ACE says:
    July 30, 2020 at 4:31 pm

    This is such a no brainer for Raul & Co., especially
    considering the recent injury news relating to
    Mustafi.

    Sarr is everything that AFC should be looking for
    in a defender, young, athletic, technically
    proficient and vastly experienced. I believe even
    former Gunner legend Patrick Viera has
    consistently sung the praises of the young lad.

    Add Axel Disasi and Ibrahim Sangare for around
    $25M COMBINED and AFC will have added much
    needed, strength, athleticism and playing
    experienceto to both the midfield and CB
    positions.
    midfield and

