Arsenal competing with London rivals for Bundesliga youngster

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs interested in a move for Piero Hincapie as he shines for his country at the World Cup.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a promising defender and regularly starts for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

His fine performances for them helped him to earn a place in the Ecuador squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The youngster is now attracting the attention of top clubs around Europe who believe he will do a good job for them.

Arsenal is one of them, with Football London revealing they are in a race with Chelsea and Tottenham to add him to their squad.

The report reveals the Gunners have become one of the main challengers, with Chelsea seen as the club with the most profound interest in him.

At 20, Hincapie has so much experience because he plays regularly and his performance at the WC shows what a talent he is.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the best clubs for top talents who want to develop their skills and that should make us an easy sell for him.

However, the other clubs looking to buy him could make a strong case for themselves as well, especially Chelsea.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Brazil v Switzerland – Watch Jesus and Martinelli training in preparation to face Xhaka.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids