Arsenal competing with other European teams for Bundesliga midfielder

Arsenal wants Wolfsburg midfielder, Josip Brekalo, but they are not the only team looking to sign the Croatian.

The 22-year-old has continued to develop his career with the Bundesliga side, but he looks destined for a career in a top European team.

Arsenal has been rebuilding their team under Mikel Arteta and they will spend more money in the summer on a number of new players.

Brekalo’s age makes him a player that should serve the club for years and he could help Arteta with his rebuilding job.

The club has promised the Spaniard more players in the next transfer window and Brekalo might be one of them.

Arsenal will, however, have to see off serious competition to win the race for his signature with Calciomercato reporting that they are in a race with Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Milan and AS Roma.

The Gunners are currently struggling to earn European football for next season and that would go a long way to help them in landing their transfer targets.

If Brekalo’s other suitors can give him Champions League football and Arsenal cannot, he wouldn’t be wise to choose a move to the Emirates, unless the Gunners throw a lot of cash at him.