Arsenal competing with Tottenham for La Liga defender

Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs looking to sign Barcelona defender, Clement Lenglet.

The Frenchman has been told he can find a new home as the Spanish club looks to offload some of their current stars to ease off the financial pressure on themselves.

Arsenal has been in the market for new defenders and they are close to signing Ben White from Brighton.

However, he might not be the only defender that joins them in this transfer window with Sport claiming that they also want to sign Lenglet.

The report says Barca will offload the Frenchman and two other Arsenal targets (Sergino Dest and Samuel Umtiti) this summer.

The move away from the Spanish club could happen in days and Arsenal is now looking to land him.

The Gunners are facing competition from Tottenham who remains keen to bolster their squad and especially wants to add a new defender to it.

Mikel Arteta has seen his team make some progress in defending since he has been their manager, but he wants to build on that and make them even tougher to score against in the next campaign.

If he lands Lenglet and White, Arsenal could enter next season as a serious top-four contender.