Arsenal competing with two big clubs for Swiss winger

Arsenal has been linked with a move for RB Salzburg star Noah Okafor as they continue to look for new players.

The Gunners have had a good season, but they recognise they must continue to bolster their squad to maintain their current trajectory.

Several names have been on their radar for some time and Noah is one of their prime targets.

However, they are not the only team trailing the Swiss attacker, with a report on Calciomercato revealing Leeds United and AC Milan also have an interest in his signature.

They claim Salzburg is willing to sell him, but they will not listen to offers below 30m euros.

This fee should not be a problem for Arsenal as long as the attacker fits into the manager’s system.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Okafor has been in fine form in Europe over the past few seasons and he is likely to be one of the next top players to leave Salzburg.

If he moves to the Emirates, he could develop even further than he has done now.

However, it remains unclear if he fits into the system of Mikel Arteta, because that will determine if we would sign him or not.

