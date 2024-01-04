Arsenal complains to PGMOL about opponents’ treatment of Saka

Bukayo Saka has become Arsenal’s key player, particularly in his prominent role on the right wing under Mikel Arteta. Teams facing Arsenal recognise the danger he poses, and the Gunners have significantly improved with Saka on the pitch.

Stats reveal that Saka is the third most fouled player in the Premier League in 2023 and ranks third in fouls suffered this season. The Euro 2020 finalist is often targeted by opponents, sometimes facing fouls without apparent reason.

In response to concerns about the treatment of Saka, Arsenal has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), seeking increased protection for their influential attacker. The Daily Mail reports that the Gunners have specifically called for referees to issue cautions to players upon committing the first foul on Saka, rather than waiting for multiple fouls to occur before taking action.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Everyone knows Saka is our star man and is certainly being targeted deliberately.

We have done the right thing to file a complaint, but the opposition will see it as asking for too much.

We also do not expect the situation to change, but this shows we are serious about protecting our players.

