Arsenal complete another under-the-radar signing

Arsenal has just completed the signing of 19-year-old Tim Akinola after his release from Huddersfield Town.

The young Englishman, who is eligible to play for Nigeria and England, was signed after the Gunners analysed videos of him.

The Athletic claims that they were so impressed by the video analysis that they didn’t even offer him a trial before handing him a deal.

Because he was released by Huddersfield before he signed for the Gunners, they will also not need to pay any compensation.

Arsenal will ordinarily offer every teenager a trial before signing him on to a new deal, but the report claims that they broke that procedure to hand him a deal.

The teenager has had a short time in the game, but he was on the books of Lincoln City in the 2018/2019 season.

He only joined Huddersfield Town last summer after a successful trial with them and he was released at the end of this season.

He is described as a raw winger with the talents to develop into one of the best in the Premier League.