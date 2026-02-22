Arsenal complete double over Tottenham with comfortable 4-1 win

Arsenal defeated Tottenham 4-1 this evening to return emphatically to winning ways after consecutive draws. In the build-up to the fixture, there had been considerable discussion about Tottenham benefiting from a new manager bounce, with some suggesting Arsenal were the ideal opponents for such a resurgence.

The Gunners had failed to win their previous two matches and were under mounting pressure. However, they began this contest with intent, demonstrating from the outset that they were determined to reassert their authority in the title race. Spurs ensured there was no comfortable opening period, forcing Arsenal to probe patiently in search of weaknesses in their tactical setup.

First Half Drama

The breakthrough eventually arrived after half an hour when Eberechi Eze opened the scoring, relieving some of the tension surrounding the home side. Yet Tottenham responded almost immediately, with Randal Kolo Muani finding the equaliser to shift the momentum once more.

Mikel Arteta faced a significant team talk at halftime, and whatever adjustments were made proved effective. Viktor Gyokeres restored Arsenal’s advantage shortly after the restart, handing the Gunners renewed control of proceedings.

Clinical Response After the Interval

With the lead regained, Arsenal understood the importance of extending their advantage. Eze struck again to underline his influence on the match and strengthen his side’s grip on the contest. The performance will help answer recent criticism regarding his consistency and reinforce his importance to the team.

Tottenham threatened to reduce the deficit, but David Raya produced a series of fine saves to preserve Arsenal’s cushion. Rather than conceding, the Gunners put the result beyond doubt when Gyokeres added a late goal to seal a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

The result represents a significant response from Arsenal at a critical moment in their season.