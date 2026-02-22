Arsenal complete double over Tottenham with comfortable 4-1 win

Arsenal defeated Tottenham 4-1 this evening to return emphatically to winning ways after consecutive draws. In the build-up to the fixture, there had been considerable discussion about Tottenham benefiting from a new manager bounce, with some suggesting Arsenal were the ideal opponents for such a resurgence.
The Gunners had failed to win their previous two matches and were under mounting pressure. However, they began this contest with intent, demonstrating from the outset that they were determined to reassert their authority in the title race. Spurs ensured there was no comfortable opening period, forcing Arsenal to probe patiently in search of weaknesses in their tactical setup.
First Half Drama
The breakthrough eventually arrived after half an hour when Eberechi Eze opened the scoring, relieving some of the tension surrounding the home side. Yet Tottenham responded almost immediately, with Randal Kolo Muani finding the equaliser to shift the momentum once more.
Mikel Arteta faced a significant team talk at halftime, and whatever adjustments were made proved effective. Viktor Gyokeres restored Arsenal’s advantage shortly after the restart, handing the Gunners renewed control of proceedings.
Clinical Response After the Interval
With the lead regained, Arsenal understood the importance of extending their advantage. Eze struck again to underline his influence on the match and strengthen his side’s grip on the contest. The performance will help answer recent criticism regarding his consistency and reinforce his importance to the team.
Tottenham threatened to reduce the deficit, but David Raya produced a series of fine saves to preserve Arsenal’s cushion. Rather than conceding, the Gunners put the result beyond doubt when Gyokeres added a late goal to seal a comprehensive 4-1 victory.
The result represents a significant response from Arsenal at a critical moment in their season.
When Arsenal press high and move the ball fast as they did today,they can win any fixture in the Prem- hope this is a turning point in how we approach games. We now have 10 remaining finals to win in order to lift that trophy.COYG!
Arsenal really really needed the win, its more than just 3 points It’s a statement. Now this takes off some pressure and transfers the pressure back to City and Let’s see how City reacts. One thing for sure there’s still going to be a lot of twists and turns in the race. I think 85 points will win the league
Told you Eze is better at shooting than unlocking defenses with through balls
Gyokeres showed his technicality with his first goal, after a series of mediocre technical displays
One more tough derby to win at the Stamford Bridge. Arteta should win that upcoming EPL game too, because Chelsea just sacked Maresca
It’s at our ground
Back to winning ways, and what a way to do it! Let’s keep it going, starting from Chelsea next weekend. COYG!
Massive result, and emphatic 3points. Rice looks tired and he really needs some rest. Ran himself to the ground and made a couple of errors which could have been costly. On to the next game. Happy for the 3 points
We wont play until next Sunday so I think a weeks rest will be enough for our players.
💯 Well needed rest, and we’ll be playing home after being 3 games on the road.
these games are never comfortable, even at 1- 3 I am shouting at the tv.. but our management in this game was spot on, except for Martinelli losing the ball.. but we made amend for the wolwes game. PL football is crazy..
What a player we have in Mosquera !!
That result will give City something to ponder over for next week. Overcame a case of the jitters from midweek and showed what they are capable of.
Well done to Gyokeres who thoroughly deserved his man of the match. 2 fabulous goals and a fillip for him having endured frequent criticism. Credit to Eze and to Saka
Couple of fortunate moments – particularly the feeble push on Gabriel and a lightning reaction from Raya to stop Richarlison.
If you’re reading the comments, Joe Schettino, what a shame you missed an entertaining afternoon and what was the perfect response to what happened at Wolves.
Good response after the wolves match ,spuds awful but can only win what’s put in front of you .
Nice to see Gyokeres get a couple .
Onto the next .
The eagle has landed! big Vik 💪 really happy for him as he was getting lots of stick, he’s rubbish etc man feeds off scraps! Great win 👏 that’s what I want to see from now until may attacking football, none of this defend a one goal lead rubbish! and tots have to be relegated 😁
Fabulous player proving why he is so strong
Bully to defence
💯 mate 👊
In A week where some fans have failed the stress test, written off the team for the league and shown little faith in this teams.
That win will do us a power of good
I am not saying the last 10 games will be a stroll a d there will be a few twists and turns until we see it over the line but we have more about us this season then in the past seasons
City ha e a game in ha d but this time of the season it’s about points on the board a d we have the points
Keep the faith and enjoy the moment rather then whinge about it
Onwards and upwards
A massive win and a huge 3 points (although everyone is from now on) and luckily it was against probably the worst Spuds team, I have seen for a while. They really are relegation candidates. Well done Eze ( we can wrap him up and put him in cold storage until we play Spuds again now 😂) and well done Gyokores, you could see today, what he brings. Had a massive part in 3 of the goals and put in a few others, who couldn’t finish. We still need more but you saw today what he is all about. We got lucky with the disallowed goal but that is history now. Big win against Chelsea needed.
Gyokeres immense, Eze too. On the other hand Rice and Gabriel were poor. But my gosh spurs are horrible. Wouldn’t surprise me if they go down…
Why do we need a couple of horrible performances to kick us up the arse, so we can put up a good performance?
We need an incredible run from now up til the end of the season. I don’t see it, but at least my 10 hour car drive will be in a peace of mind with Arsenal.
Honestly
Positive comments followed by negatives don’t really make good reading
You sound so much better when just stick to Positives.
Today is a Positive day so let just to stick to that
Onwards and upwards
We are still only 2 PTS behind city119 technically so I’m not over the moon with this win, it was a much needed win and we played well , aside from the rice blunder no player dialed down or where there any dropping of levels on any department in the team today as they did with Brentford and wolves but most importantly Mikel didn’t experiment on Saka playing the no 10 role as he did in our last 3 games.
A thoroughly enjoyable game and special mention to Raya for that cat like instinctive save after his howler against wolves. It’s frustrating this team is because you know they have what it takes to get the job done any time but I don’t if it’s cockiness, laziness or fearfulness that makes them lose or draw those games they had . We shouldn’t have lost to united , shouldn’t have drawn to Sunderland , Bradford and wolves. It’s just crazy sometimes that arsenal has to always always make it difficult for themselves.
Wait for people to brand you negative for spitting the facts. We should’ve been more or less 10 points clear…
It is a great win today, but the way I see it, from the remaining 10 games 9 wins and 1 draw guarantee the title. Do that and my opinion on Mikel will change.
Am not pleased to be in the minority predicting this 4 – 1 score line to Arsenal, but it is what it is.
Watching Arteta playing his last game as an Arsenal player, shows me how passionate the Spaniard is about this club, I certainly wish he kicks on from here.
Thank God we won. Congratulations boys. Ateta should do more in his game management. It was glaring that we have some tired legs. He should always be prompt in making changes. He should not wait for our players to pick injury before he replaced them just like the case of Saka. We don’t need fresh injuries, please.
Great response, when it was badly needed! Hopefully we don’t go back into our shells after this – what a difference more positive football can make. Seemed to benefit Gyokeres too, here’s hoping.
Great result , after wolves disappointment maybe the players should celebrate with some cocktails
onward and upwards always!!!!! what a team, nothing is done yet but the all the signs are pointing to a memorable season. Keep it up though?
