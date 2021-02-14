Arsenal complete first half dominance with Bellerin goal

That is probably the best first half that Arsenal has played all season. Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and now a third from none other than Hector Bellerin has put the Gunners into a commanding three-goal lead against Leeds United.

The Whites were all over the place as Arsenal played the ball around in the area and a combination of Emile Smith Rowe and Dani Ceballos got the ball to Bellerin who beat the hapless United keeper at the near post.

Video courtesy of NBC Sports