Arsenal complete first half dominance with Bellerin goal

That is probably the best first half that Arsenal has played all season. Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and now a third from none other than Hector Bellerin has put the Gunners into a commanding three-goal lead against Leeds United.
The Whites were all over the place as Arsenal played the ball around in the area and a combination of Emile Smith Rowe and Dani Ceballos got the ball to Bellerin who beat the hapless United keeper at the near post.
Video courtesy of NBC Sports
1 CommentAdd a Comment
How come when Arsenal is winning, that is when you here the opponent is not playing well or play like championship side?
Is our good play that makes opponents bad or we only play well when opponent is bad?
Or just any reason to criticize our team?
Na wa oh!!!